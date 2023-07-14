WINNER — Winner-Colome scored 14 unanswered runs, including 10 in the sixth inning, to claim a 17-6 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Brayden Jervik doubled and singled, driving in four, for Parkston. Brody Boettcher had a hit and two RBI. Luke Bormann, Caden Donahue and Mason Reiner each had a hit in the effort.
Kody Klumb took the loss.
GAYVILLE — The Elk Point-Jefferson Junior League team outlasted the Gayville-Volin 16-under Teener team 9-7 in youth baseball action on Friday in Gayville.
Will Herrity had three doubles and two RBI for EPJ. Grayson Girard, Keaton Gale and Gunner Ewing each homered. Jace Shatswell also doubled. Ben Prouty and Landon Johnsen each had a hit in the victory.
Spencer Karstens doubled twice and Grayson Rice had two hits for Gayville-Volin. Nate Selchert, Jordan Wuestewald and Jeremiah Gustad each had a hit in the effort.
Girard struck out six batters over five innings of work for the victory. Preston Karstens struck out nine over five innings in the loss, with Spencer Karstens striking out five in two innings of relief.
Parkston 8, Platte-Geddes 7
PLATTE — Parkston scored on a RBI single by Drew Braley in the top of the seventh, completing a comeback for an 8-7 victory over Platte-Geddes on Friday in Platte.
Kolter Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Parkston. James Deckert, Kyler Holzbauer, Braley, Mason Jervik and Trey Boettcher each had a hit in the victory.
Parker Bailey, Tanner Dyk and Jye Bailey each had a hit for Platte-Geddes. Maddux Van Zee drove in two runs in the contest.
Deckert pitched three innings of no-hit ball, striking out two, for the win. Dyk took the loss, striking out three in his 1 1/3 innings of work.
