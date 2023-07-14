WINNER — Winner-Colome scored 14 unanswered runs, including 10 in the sixth inning, to claim a 17-6 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Friday.

Brayden Jervik doubled and singled, driving in four, for Parkston. Brody Boettcher had a hit and two RBI. Luke Bormann, Caden Donahue and Mason Reiner each had a hit in the effort.

