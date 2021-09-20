LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of South Dakota cross country teams competed at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska Saturday, with junior Merga Gemeda placing third in the men’s competition.
Gemeda clocked a 24:23.7 in the 8,000-meter event, a personal best. Gemeda was within five seconds of the event winner, Wichita State’s Jed Helker. Sophomore Charlie Babcock was the second Coyote finisher at 24:58.9, placing 12th in the Red Division.
As a team the Coyote men placed sixth in the Red Division. The other three scorers for the USD men were sophomore Alec Atwood, freshman Jarek Glenn and sophomore Jacob Waymire. Atwood placed 36th, Glenn 46th and Waymire 49th.
All five Coyote women’s scorers finished within 26 seconds of each other. Sophomore Ella Byers placed 19th at a time of 18:11.9 in the 5,000-meter course. Freshmen McKenna Herrmann and Abrielle Jirele were in 20th and 22nd respectively. Helen Gould placed 34th and Melanie Pankow 35th.
The Coyote women placed fourth in the team race at a score of 112 in the Red Division. Iowa, Nebraska and Northern Colorado were the three teams ahead of the Coyotes.
The Coyotes are back in action at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sept. 24.
