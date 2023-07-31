VERMILLION — Cornerback Myles Harden and linebackers Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen were named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Team announced ahead of Tuesday’s first day of fall camp. All three are returning all-MVFC performers from last season.
Harden (Miami Gardens, Florida) is one of four first-team defensive backs on the team. He was the best defensive player in the Missouri Valley Football Conference prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season. He had already forced six turnovers by that point. Only three players nationally forced more than six during the entire regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.