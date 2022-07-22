PENDER, Neb. — Fifth-seeded Pender upended second-seeded Tekamah-Herman 8-4 in the opening round of the Nebraska Area C-2 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Pender, Nebraska.

Grant Dorcey and Nolan Janssen each doubled and singled, each driving in two runs, for Ponca. Zach Fernau, Matt Logue, Austen Janssen, Miguel Balvantin and Guy Severeide each had a hit in the victory.

