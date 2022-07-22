PENDER, Neb. — Fifth-seeded Pender upended second-seeded Tekamah-Herman 8-4 in the opening round of the Nebraska Area C-2 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Pender, Nebraska.
Grant Dorcey and Nolan Janssen each doubled and singled, each driving in two runs, for Ponca. Zach Fernau, Matt Logue, Austen Janssen, Miguel Balvantin and Guy Severeide each had a hit in the victory.
Fernau struck out four in four innings of work to pick up the win.
Ponca advances to face rival Hartington today (Saturday) at 5 p.m. Tekamah-Herman plays an elimination game at 2:30 p.m.
PENDER, Neb. — Hartington’s Jaxson Bernecker tossed a complete game shutout, striking out seven, in an 8-0 victory over Wisner-Pilger-Howells-Dodge (WPHD) in the opening round of the Nebraska Area C-2 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Pender, Nebraska.
Carson Arens and Brett Kleinschmidt each had three hits for Hartington. Carter Arens, Weston Heine, Keaton Steffen and Dan Puppe each had two hits. Tyan Baller and Bernecker each had a hit, with Bernecker driving in three runs, in the victory.
Hartington advances to face rival Ponca today (Saturday) at 5 p.m. WPHD plays in the late game today, a 7:30 p.m. start.
PWG 11, Creighton-Plainview 3
NELIGH, Neb. — Creighton-Plainview dropped an 11-3 decision to PWG in the opening game of the Area C-1 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Neligh, Nebraska.
Easton Pavlik went 2-for-3 with a triple for Creighton-Plainview. Will Gunning also had two hits. Braden Waldow doubled, and Leighton Medina and Colton Choat each had a hit for the Titans.
Creighton plays Ord in an elimination game today (Saturday) at 2 p.m.
