DELAND, Fla.—Stetson avenged its loss to South Dakota Saturday by sweeping the Coyotes in a doubleheader on its home turf Wednesday. Scores were 8-0 and 7-3.
Chloe Temples, who earned the before-mentioned loss to USD, came back to pitch a five-inning shutout in game one Wednesday. She allowed five hits and struck out five while walking one. The offense was provided by Hatters’ catcher Jordyn Stanfill who had two hits including a 3-run homer in the fourth.
South Dakota (4-10) took a 3-2 lead in game two on back-to-back singles from Camille Fowler and Lauren Eamiguel in the top of the fifth. But Stetson (4-6) countered with a two-run single by Nyah Morgan in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on three more in the sixth. That was enough for pitcher Laruen Hobbs who struck out eight in a complete-game performance.
Eamiguel was 3-for-7 during the twin bill with a double and two RBIs. Fowler, Gabbi Holbert and Jadyn DeWitte had two hits apiece for the Coyotes. Peyton Maher pitched game one while Sarah Lisko tossed game two.
South Dakota continues its Spring Break trip with a Friday doubleheader at Florida Atlantic starting at 2 p.m. (CT).
