NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton went 2-0 in a freshmen volleyball triangular on Saturday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
In a 2-0 victory over host Norfolk, Jocelyn Behrns had seven kills, and Alaina Nelson had six assists, two kills and an ace serve to lead the way. Burkley Olson added three kills, two ace serves and two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.