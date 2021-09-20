WICHITA, Kan. — The University of South Dakota volleyball team lost a pair of matches Saturday at the Shocker Classic in Wichita, Kansas.
The Coyotes (3-6) were swept by Creighton and lost in four sets to Wyoming. Creighton swept USD 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 in the first match of the day for the Coyotes.
Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 10 kills for USD. Madison Harms added five kills and Sami Slaughter four. Lolo Weideman, who reached 1,000 career digs for the Coyotes over the weekend, picked up 19 in the contest with Creighton. Madison Jurgens added 22 assists.
Wyoming rallied to defeat USD 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 in the Coyotes second match of the day Saturday.
Juhnke recorded a 13 kill, 12 dig double-double for the Coyotes in game two. Aimee Adams contributed eight kills. Jurgens tallied 38 assists and 13 digs. Weideman picked up 21 digs for the Coyote defense.
USD hosts South Dakota State to kick-off conference play Friday in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
