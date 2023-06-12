Yankton Post 12 finished its pool of the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion baseball tournament with a 3-0 record after an 8-7 victory over Nemaha on Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton scored the game-winner in the back-and-forth contest on a Josh Sheldon sacrifice fly, scoring Matthew Sheldon in the bottom of the seventh.
Matthew Sheldon homered and doubled, with the double in the seventh setting up the game-winner. Cody Oswald went 2-for-4 with a triple. Mac Ryken also had two hits. Cooper Grotenhuis added a hit in the victory.
Andrew Johnson had two triples for Nemaha. Landon Morgan doubled. Tyson Workman, Charlie Duncan and Ian Brester each had a hit.
Mark Kathol pitched two innings of relief for the victory. Caden Bowen took the loss in relief of Johnson, who struck out six in his four innings of work.
Yankton, 12-1, travels to the Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls, beginning Friday.
Dakota Valley 10, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — Dakota Valley defeated Vermillion 10-2 to finish Lewis & Clark Classic pool play 3-1 Sunday at Prentis Park.
Up 4-2, Dakota Valley scored six runs in the top of the fifth to pull away in the five-inning contest. Jackson Boonstra went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the victory. Jaxon Hennies and Will Freeburn added two RBIs in the victory.
Garrett Anderson struck out six Vermillion batters in the victory.
Connor Peterson went 2-for-3 in the contest for Vermillion. Moskowitz registered an RBI in the contest. Hayden Christopherson struck out four batters in four innings pitched.
Renner 10, Vermillion 7
VERMILLION — Renner built an early lead as they held on to defeat Vermillion 10-7 in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play action at Prentis Park Sunday.
Connor Peterson and Carter Hansen had two RBIs apiece for Vermillion. Erik Sulzle and Mikey Roob added an RBI apiece. Trey Hansen struck out four batters in five innings pitched, while Conner Roerig recorded two strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Hunter Den Boer registered a 3-for-4 day for Renner. Trey Heckenlaible recorded five strikeouts for Renner.
Brandon Valley 2, Dakota Valley 1
VERMILLION — Brandon Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth that proved to be the difference in a 2-1 victory over Dakota Valley in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play action at Prentis Park Sunday.
Aiden Zerr hit a two-RBI single for BV to give them the lead after Beau Pollema scored DV’s only run in the second inning. For BV, Zerr was credited with the victory after striking out three Panthers batters in three innings pitched.
Jake Pruchniak struck out nine batters in a six-inning complete game effort for DV.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 9, Crofton 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney scored four runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to pull away from Crofton 9-4 in a six-inning contest in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play in Crofton Sunday.
Isaiah Olson registered two RBIs for MVPCS. Evan Bultsma struck out six Crofton batters in five innings pitched.
Zack Foxhoven and Simon McFarland recorded RBIs for Crofton.
Fairbury defeated Crofton 7-3 in Crofton’s second contest of the day Sunday.
Saturday
Yankton 6, Sturgis 4
Mac Ryken went 3-for-4 as Post 12 outlasted Sturgis 6-4 in the Lewis & Clark Classic on Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The game marked head coach Drew Lawrence’s 100th victory at the helm of Yankton’s Legion program.
Matthew Sheldon doubled and singled, and Rugby Ryken and Isaiah Schelhaas each had two hits for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff, Cody Oswald and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the victory.
Yaden Miller went 3-for-3 to lead Sturgis. Dylan Christenson had a pair of hits. Evan Stroud, Connor Cruickshank, Adam Flohr, Sam Kooima, Aidan Wood and Beau Peters each had a hit for the Titans.
Drew Ryken went the distance for the victory, striking out five in the seven-inning contest. Beau Peters took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Vermillion 9, Spearfish 4
VERMILLION — Connor Peterson recorded two RBIs as Vermillion defeated Spearfish 9-4 in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play action at Prentis Park Saturday.
Conner Roerig, Tate Hage, Erik Sulzle, Carter Hansen and Hayden Christopherson recorded RBIs in the contest. Moskowitz struck out five Spearfish batters.
T. Sieber went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the contest for Spearfish.
Brandon Valley 1, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Brandon Valley pulled off a combined one-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Vermillion in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play action at Prentis Park Saturday.
Nick Lohr had four strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched for BV, while Carter LaBrie recorded three strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched. Aiden Zerr, Tayton Stroh, Ryland Carroll and Tate Ivers recorded hits for BV, with Zerr scoring the only run in the first inning.
Trey Hansen recorded Vermillion’s only hit. Tate Hage struck out three Brandon Valley batters in six innings pitched.
Dakota Valley 8, Spearfish 3
VERMILLION — Dakota Valley got a 3-for-3 effort with two runs from Drew Lukken as they defeated Spearfish 8-3 Saturday in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play action at Prentis Park Saturday.
Jackson Boonstra scored three runs, going 2-for-2 in the contest. Grant Van Den Hul struck out two batters in five innings pitched. Brayden Major added two RBIs with Jake Pruchniak, Van Den Hul and Will Freeburn adding an RBI apiece.
Dakota Valley 3, Renner 2
VERMILLION — Beau Pollema struck out seven batters as Dakota Valley recorded a six-inning victory over Renner, 3-2, in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play action at Prentis Park Saturday.
Brendan Barnett scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning after Renner tied things up at 2-2 in the top of the fourth. Jaxon Hennies and Kade Kessler had DV’s only two hits in the contest.
Dell Rapids 11, Crofton 7
CROFTON, Neb. — Dell Rapids took the lead in the fifth inning and got insurance runs late to defeat Crofton 11-7 in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play Saturday at Memorial Baseball Field.
Aiden Boechler, CJ Smith and Joe Rechtenbaugh recorded two RBIs apiece for Dell Rapids. Brayden Pankonen struck out five Crofton batters in the win (3.2 IP), with Rechtenbaugh adding three strikeouts in three innings pitched.
Zack Foxhoven registered two RBIs for Crofton.
Concordia 13, Crofton 11
CROFTON, Neb. — Concordia used a seven-run sixth inning to defeat Crofton 13-11 in six innings in Lewis & Clark Classic pool play action Saturday at Memorial Baseball Field.
Tied 6-6, Crofton scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 11-6 lead before Concordia’s rally. Crofton also scored six runs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-4 lead. Jake Hochstein registered three RBIs for Crofton, with Jack Miller adding two RBIs.
For Concordia, Nick Johannes went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in the victory. Ryan Stice went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Harrisburg 9, Hartington 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Harrisburg blanked Hartington 9-0 in Lewis & Clark Classic action on Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Payton Blackwelder and Jacob Bergman each doubled and singled for Harrisburg. Tyler Frederick and Darren Safranski each doubled. Andrew Langner and Ty Raymond each had a hit in the victory.
Jalen Lammers had the lone Hartington hit, a double.
Kason Syverson picked up the shutout victory, striking out 10 in the five-inning contest. Koby Detlefsen took the loss.
Hartington 1, Salem-Montrose-Canova 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington’s Lucas Wortman tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out three, as the host team blanked Salem-Montrose-Canova 1-0 in Lewis & Clark Classic action on Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Koby Detlefson and Tyan Baller each doubled for Hartington.
Luke Koepsell went 2-for-2 for SMC. Jackson Grady recorded SMC’s other hit.
Griffin Clubb struck out three batters in a four-inning complete game effort.
