Yankton Post 12 finished its pool of the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion baseball tournament with a 3-0 record after an 8-7 victory over Nemaha on Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Yankton scored the game-winner in the back-and-forth contest on a Josh Sheldon sacrifice fly, scoring Matthew Sheldon in the bottom of the seventh.

