VERMILLION — Mount Marty slipped out of its tie for fifth and into sixth place at the midway point of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships. Round two of four was held at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion on Tuesday.
Morningside extended its team lead in the event to 54 strokes, after a second day score of 308 left the Mustangs at 612. Dakota Wesleyan (666) is second, followed by Briar Cliff (680), Dordt (684) and Jamestown (690).
Morningside’s Sofia Castelan (150) and Maria Zorilla (151) rank 1-2 in the tournament. Dakota Wesleyan’s Megan Hinker, who had Tuesday’s low round of 73, sits third overall at 152. Morningside’s Laia Badosa (153), Concordia’s Kendra Placke (154) and Morningside’s Maria Nava (158) round out the top six.
Mount Marty sits one stroke behind Jamestown at 691. The Lancers shot a 343 on Tuesday, five strokes better than their opening round.
Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath moved into eighth place with a two-day score of 168. Tanna Lehfeldt (171) shot an 82 to move into a tie for 15th at 171. Courtney Heath is at 174, Caitlyn Stimpson is at 181 and Tatum Jensen is at 191 for the Lancers.
The final 36 holes will be played in the spring at the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk, Nebraska. The schedule will be announced at a later date.
The GPAC Women's Golf Champion receives an automatic berth in the NAIA Women's National Golf Championship in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the Rose Creek Golf Course. The GPAC medalist (if not on the qualifying team) also qualifies for the NAIA Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.