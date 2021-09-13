SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City East outlasted Yankton 52-42 in junior varsity football action on Monday.
Lucas Kampshoff and Austin Gobel combined for four touchdowns through the air. Kampshoff was 15-for-24 passing for 352 yards, with Gobel catching seven passes for 215 yards. Gobel also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score. Shaylor Platte rushed for 88 yards and a score, and caught five passes for 75 yards in the effort.
Payton Peterson made six tackles to lead the Yankton defense. Acey Marts, Donald Rounds and Lucas Woods each had five tackles.
Yankton, 1-3, travels to Brookings on Sept. 20.
