TABOR — A year ago, perennial power Tabor fell short of its expectations, missing the South Dakota State American Legion Baseball Tournament.
They weren’t about to let it slip away two years in a row.
Tabor jumped out to an early lead, then iced the victory with a four-run sixth inning for a 7-0 victory over the Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres in the championship of the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday at Leonard Cimpl Park in Tabor.
The victory sends Tabor to state, July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield. Tabor draws Salem in the third contest of the opening round on July 28.
“That was the message to our kids all season, that we can’t take anything for granted,” said Tabor head coach Gary Kortan. “To these kids’ credit they haven’t. especially Landon Smith and Riley Rothschadl, who have been lights-out every outing.”
Smith went the distance on the mound in the championship victory, allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking none.
For Smith, the gameplan was simple: attack the zone.
“I wanted to go out there and throw my best,” he said. “If I do my job, my defense will do theirs. There was no need to be worried.”
Landon Bares went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Brady Bierema had three hits and two RBI for Tabor. Landon Schmidt doubled and singled for the other two Tabor hits.
Blaine Bohr, Taite Klumb and Griffin Tobin had the lone Padres hits.
“The Smith kid was really good,” said Padres head coach Deric Denning.
The Padres got to the final by scrapping through two games on Friday. They continued that trend to start the championship, as a Griffin Tobin throw from center field cut down Rothschadl at the plate to end the first inning.
Tabor scored in the second inning on a Schmidt single and an error, but Isaiah Olson snared a Rothschadl line drive to end the threat.
“We battled. That was evident today,” Denning said. “We did that yesterday as well. I’m pretty proud of them.”
Tabor scored on a Bierema RBI single in the third, but the Padres’ defense came through again to end the threat. The Padres then used their strong defense to thwart threats in the fourth and fifth innings.
“I thought we swung the bats all right,” Kortan said. “Give them credit. Their pitchers did a great job.”
Meanwhile, the Padres’ offense was being stifled by Smith. Bohr and Klumb gave the team their first baserunners with back-to-back two-out hits before Tabor ended the threat in the fourth. A leadoff single by Griffin Tobin was erased by a line drive double play in the fifth.
Smith retired the final eight batters of the game, including the final two in the seventh on strikeouts.
“I just went out with the same approach, make our defense do its job,” Smith said about his response to giving up the hits in the middle of the game. “I tried to shake it off and move on to the next one.”
The Tabor celebration after the final out was a subdued one, one that showed that the goal was not just to make state.
“Now that we’ve made it again, we want to show what our town is all about,” Smith said. “We want to come together as a team and do some damage up there.”
