EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ‘Welcome To The League’ series, which profiles young players across the South Central League and their adjustments to amateur baseball
IRENE — Now what?
Dillon Turner remembers that exact thought over the winter months.
The former record-setting quarterback at Dakota Wesleyan University had completed his football career following a stint with an arena league team. He didn’t want to be done with his athletic career.
“I wanted to get back into competitive sports,” Turner said.
What about baseball?
He asked his former DWU teammate, Dustin Livingston, about the prospect of playing amateur baseball alongside him with the Irene Cardinals.
“He said they could probably find me a spot,” said Turner, a 24-year-old Arkansas native.
They sure did.
Turner, who lives in Mitchell, is one of three newcomers to the Irene amateur roster this season, along with Preston Gall and Tanner Rupp.
In Turner’s case, he had to readjust himself to baseball — which he played at every level growing up — after seven years away from the game, he said.
“It definitely took some time to get the rust off,” he said before last Thursday night’s home game against Wynot. “But I kind of expected that with not playing baseball for seven years.”
With each game, Turner is becoming more and more comfortable at the plate. He’s starting to see the ball better and better with each at-bat.
“It’s been a lot of fun. The guys have really taken me in,” he said. “It’s a younger team, so you can really relate to each other.”
— — —
Gall wasn’t just looking for a way to get back into the athletic realm, he specifically wanted to return to the baseball diamond.
He missed it.
“I always had that itch to play baseball again,” said Gall, a 22-year-old Freeman native. “If I’m not playing, something feels off; I’ve always loved it.”
Since the age of four, he played baseball. It was in his blood.
“It was a big family thing,” Gall said. “My dad played baseball at (South Dakota State) and then pitched for Tripp (in amateurs).”
Gall’s fiancé is from Irene, so he moved to town this spring, and joined the Cardinals roster for the summer.
Although Gall is not technically an amateur baseball newcomer (he has had stints with Lennox and Freeman), this summer is his first full-time experience.
And he’s routinely playing against guys older than him.
“When you’re playing against those guys older than you, they’ve been around longer,” Gall said, “and when I came into it, I had no idea what they’d throw.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.