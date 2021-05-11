MITCHELL — Host Mitchell built a 4-1 lead through best ball on the way to a 12-8 victory over Yankton in the annual Marchand Cup girls’ golf dual, Tuesday at Lake View Golf Course.
Mitchell had the advantage in both best ball and scramble (3-2) of the Ryder Cup format event. The teams split singles play 5-5.
For Yankton, Madison Ryken and Sabrina Krajewski teamed up to win in both best ball and scramble, with Krajewski also winning in singles play. Ryken played Mitchell’s Tristin Zimmer all square in singles.
Shae Hanson and Lizzy Schwartz also won in scramble play, with each winning in singles play for the Gazelles. Halle Stephenson, Gracie Brockberg and Elsie Larson each played their opponent all square in singles.
Yankton returns to Mitchell on Friday for the Mitchell Invitational.
FOUR BALL (Best Ball): Masy Mock-Ella Flippin M def. Halle Stephenson-Morgan Sundleaf 2 & 1; Quinn Dannenbring-Allison Meyerink M def. Jillian Eidsness-Tatum Hohenthaner 2 & 1; Maddie Childs-Jaylie Rients M def. Gracie Brockberg-Elsie Larson 1 up; Lara Widstrom-Emily Moody M def. Shae Hanson-Lizzy Schwartz 1 up; Madison Ryken-Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Tristin Zimmer-Ava Eliason 2 up
SCRAMBLE: Mock-Flippin M def. Stephenson-Sundleaf (no score reported); Dannenbring-Meyerink M def. Eidsness-Hohenthaner 1 up; Childs-Rients M def. Brockberg-Larson 1 up; Hanson-Schwartz Y def. Widstrom-Moody 1 up; Ryken-Krajewski Y def. Zimmer-Eliason 2 up
SINGLES: Stephenson Y vs. Mock M, all square; Flippin M def. Sundleaf 1 up; Dannenbring M def. Eidsness 3 & 2; Meyerink M def. Hohenthaner 2 up; Brockberg Y vs. Childs M, all square; Larson Y vs. Rients M, all square; Hanson Y def. Widstrom 1 up; Schwartz Y def. Moody 3 & 1; Ryken Y vs. Zimmer M, all square; Krajewski Y def. Eliason 1 up
