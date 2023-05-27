The Platte-Geddes boys team took fifth place overall in Class A with 38 points after two events took home the Championship title and another took the runner-up spot on the third day of South Dakota’s high school state and track championship meet.
Lee Reiser took home first place in shot put with a distance of 57-7.25. Reiser will go home with two 2023 championship titles after winning shot put and the discus throw.
“I was happy with my overall performance this weekend, it is a great way to go out and finish my last year,” Reiser said. “I’m really happy I was able to end on this note because the middle of the season was a struggle, but I was able to overcome that.”
The 400 relay also claimed a championship title for Platte-Geddes after the team ran it in 43.80. Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik, and Aiden Bultje completed the foursome.
The relay members all agreed that, “it was a great performance and team effort to get this win. You can’t ask for a better experience to run in front of this crowd and on this stage.”
The 800 relay team ran a 1:32.01 to take the runner-up spot in the race. This was run by Braxton Breukelman, Hanten, Rolland, and Bultje.
Lauren McDermott, a freshman for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies, is coming home with multiple medals. McDermott had a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (47.96), an eighth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (16.22), and ran legs in both the 400 and 800 relays.
“I’m just thankful I was able to compete and perform. I wouldn’t be here without the support from my family, coaches, and teammates,” McDermott said. “The main focus was to stay healthy and ready for today’s races. I’m excited for next season.”
EPJ had two individual events finish in fourth. Joe Cross had a fourth-place finish in the 1600 (4:23.00), and Josie Curry took fourth in the shot put with 40-1.
The girls 400 and 800 relays both medaled today for EPJ. The 400 relay (51.80) took home fourth-place and was completed by McDermott, Cera Schmitz, Kaitlyn VanRoekel, and Alyssa Chytka. The 800 relay finished fifth with a time of 1:48.60. McDermott, Paige Jacobs, Makinely Hammitt, and Chtyka ran this relay.
Lauren Ziebart of Ethan-Parkston was runner-up in the long jump (16-8.75) and tookthird in the 100 dash after running it in 12.47. “I am feeling pretty good with these performances today. I can’t thank my coaches or family enough for helping and pushing me to get to this point,” Zierbart said.
James Deckert of Ethan-Parkston had a fourth-place finish in the long jump (20-9.75). Kolter Kramer finished seventh in the 400 (51.43) for EP.
Ethan-Parkston also had three relays total take home medals. The boys 800 relay took home sixth with a time of 1:34.41. This relay was run by Cael Ryther, James Dekert, Connor Prunty, and Kolter Kramer. The boys 1600 relay (3:36.28) finished eighth and was completed by Ryther, Evan Bartelt, Gage Hohn, and Kolter. The girls 1600 relay finished fifth with a time of 4:10.11. The foursome was completed by Ziebart, Ella Pollreisz, Marissa Storm, and Morgan Maxwell.
Braelyn Berens of Parker finished eighth in the 100 (12.87), eighth in the 200 (28.06), and ran legs in the both the 400 and 800 relays. The 400 relay took second with 50.62 and was completed by Shayla Voeltz, Van Jenna Velzen, Berens, and Janae Olson. The 800 relay (1:47.18) finished third and was run by Voeltz, Velzen, Berens, and Olson.
Both of the Vermillion girls relays finished in the top sixth today. The 800 relay finished fourth with 1:48.04 and the 400 relay (51.90) took home sixth. Both of the relay teams were made up by Jaymes Drake, Josie Askew, Grace Chaussee, and Marasia Warren.
Bon Homme had two relays take home medals. The boys 400 relay (44.94) and 800 relay (1:34.80) both finished seventh and were run by Landon Bares, Easton Muddler, Riley Rothschadl, and Isaac Crownover.
Wagner’s Jhett Bean finished fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.43.
Dakota Valley was the top local girls team in Class A, finishing eighth with 30 points.
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.