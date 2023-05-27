The Platte-Geddes boys team took fifth place overall in Class A with 38 points after two events took home the Championship title and another took the runner-up spot on the third day of South Dakota’s high school state and track championship meet.

Lee Reiser took home first place in shot put with a distance of 57-7.25. Reiser will go home with two 2023 championship titles after winning shot put and the discus throw.

