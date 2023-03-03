LINCOLN, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils are back in the state championship game after a two-year absence, earning their berth with a 43-36 victory over Shelton in the Class D2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Wynot (18-9) advances to face defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart in the championship game, an 8:15 p.m. start at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelton (23-2) will play Humphrey St. Francis for third place, a 3 p.m. start at Lincoln Northwest High School.

