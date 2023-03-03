LINCOLN, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils are back in the state championship game after a two-year absence, earning their berth with a 43-36 victory over Shelton in the Class D2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Wynot (18-9) advances to face defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart in the championship game, an 8:15 p.m. start at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelton (23-2) will play Humphrey St. Francis for third place, a 3 p.m. start at Lincoln Northwest High School.
Amber Lawson scored 14 points and Kinslee Heimes had 13 points for Wynot. Lauren Haberman added seven points.
For Shelton, Erin Gegg led the way with 10 points. Dru Niemack and Emmilly Berglund each had seven points.
MaKenna Willis, Shelton’s leading scorer at 12.6 points per game, was held to two points on 2-of-8 from the line.
“She’s a great player who is around the ball all the time,” said Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler of Willis. “It was some great defense. We had a lot of different girls covering her.”
The game started with each team going on a 7-0 run. The teams then traded 5-0 runs for a 12-12 game. But a Kinslee Heimes three-pointer started a 6-0 Wynot run that led to a 20-14 Blue Devils halftime lead.
Wynot took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 9-1. Two Kinslee Heimes free throws to start the fourth quarter made it 31-15.
“It was not necessarily our defense, but our offense,” Coach Wieseler said. “Give our kids credit. They had some good rebounds on the defensive side, and offensively our kids made plays.”
But the Bulldogs showed their fight with a quick 5-0 run pulling back within 11. A 10-2 run later in the period closed the gap to six, 38-32.
“They (Shelton) didn’t get pushed day one and we did,” Coach Wieseler noted. “They run 10 kids out there, but we thought we could wear them out.
Wynot made three free throws, then got a late basket from Lawson to ice the victory with 17 seconds remaining.
The Blue Devils now turn their attentions to the Irish, who have beaten Wynot in each of the past two state tournaments. Sacred Heart topped Wynot 46-29 in the first round last year, and 41-27 in the semifinals in 2021.
“They know us. We know them,” Coach Wieseler said. “They’re going to try to slow us down. We’ll try to speed them up.”
