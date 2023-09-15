Nearly every varsity program offered by Mount Marty was recognized by the NAIA as an All-American Scholar Team, announced Friday.
Competitive Dance posted the highest team grade point average (GPA) for MMU, boasting a 3.82 average. The Lancers had the highest team GPA for a competitive dance team in the NAIA.
Women’s Cross Country followed closely at 3.80. Other programs with a 3.5 team GPA or better included Men’s Tennis (3.65), Women’s Basketball (3.54), Volleyball (3.53), Women’s Golf (3.52) Competitive Cheer (3.51) and Men’s Cross Country (3.50).
Also honored from MMU were Women’s Indoor Track & Field (3.45), Women’s Outdoor Track & Field (3.49), Baseball (3.45), Men’s Golf (3.44), Men’s Basketball (3.42) Softball (3.34), Women’s Tennis (3.34), Men’s Soccer (3.26), Women’s Soccer (3.21), Men’s Outdoor Track & Field (3.16) and Men’s Indoor Track & Field (3.09).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.