Replacing six seniors is never an easy task, especially with those seniors leading a team to the program’s first conference title in 14 years.
But the Yankton Gazelles showed that they have the work ethic and determination to achieve such a task, when they lost to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 45-44 on Friday night at the Yankton High School gym.
“I couldn’t be happier with our inexperienced group, with our young group, and how they reacted in a tough situation. They came out and competed,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “Let’s not joke ourselves, our kids are disappointed in the locker room, but there is so many positives that we are going to be able to take from this on Monday.
The Gazelles started off slow, and struggled to stop the Patriots forwards in the first half. 6’2 Jaydyn Fiske led the way for Sioux Falls Lincoln in the post and scored 10 on an array of shots down low to help the Patriots take a 30-17 lead into the locker room. And that’s when the Gazelles figured out their strategy for the second half.
“We came out we had a rough first half, a rough start to the game, missed some shots, had some bad turnovers, and we weren’t very good on the defensive end,” Krier said. “We came into the locker room, we regrouped, and we got our feet under us and did a much better job on the defensive end in the second half.”
The Gazelles then smothered the ball defensively in the third quarter, and slowly pulled the game to within six points. Then with seven seconds to go in the third, Paige Gullikson made a three-pointer before a Yankton steal and a Molly Savey three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game heading into the fourth.
“It was huge for us,” Krier said of the shots. “We are talking about a girl, Paige Gullikson, who didn’t get a lot of time last year, knocking down a big shot. We have got to have kids like that step up for us and score. And at this point in the season, game one, we have kids who are ready to step up and take shots, and that’s a good sign for us.”
The Gazelles defense withheld the Patriots for most of the fourth quarter, but a pair of free throws by Fikse brought the Patriots within two, and Kaia Jensen banked in a three-pointer to beat the shot clock gave Sioux Falls Lincoln a one-point lead with 38 seconds to go.
Yankton would fail to regain the lead in the final seconds, as a pair of missed free throws and a missed three-pointer at the buzzer negated the comeback attempt.
“ [I’m] really proud of our kids and the way they acted in the second half is exactly what we want to be able to do at this point in the season.”
Ellie Karolevitz scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss, while Kate Beeman finished with 15 points.
For the Patriots, Fikse lead Lincoln with 12 points and Ady Sand finished with seven points.
The Gazelles will now travel to the Black Hills to face Spearfish on Friday and Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
“I’m really excited to see what’s the big step for us next weekend and can we keep building on what we did tonight.”
Lincoln won the Junior Varsity game 52-34. For Yankton, Annika Gordon finished with 10 points.
In the C-Game, the Gazelles won 45-32. Macy Drotzmann scored 16 points in the victory to go along with six rebounds, while Camryn Koletzky finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN (1-0, 0-0)
Ady Sand 2-5 2-2 7, Alaina Sorensen 1-2 0-0 3, Madison Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Addie Fawcett 1-1 1-1 3, Charity LeMier 0-0 0-0 0, Kaia Jensen 3-5 0-1 7, Mariah Siem 3-6 1-3 7, Malorie Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Chloe Kirschten 0-0 0-0 0, Alicen Honner 0-1 0-0 0, Nancy Peter 0-0 0-0 0, Jaydyn Fikse 5-10 2-2 12, Sarah Zino 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-35 6-9 45.
YANKTON (0-1, 0-0)
Jillian Eidsness 0-0 0-0 0, Annika Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Ellie Karolevitz 7-15 6-12 20, Britta Pietila 0-1 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 5-11 5-9 15, Jordynn Salvatori 0-8 1-2 1, Bailey LaCroiz 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Tereshenski 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Savey 1-2 0-0 3, Paige Gullikson 1-3 0-0 3, Lina Bauer 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Feser 0-2 0-1 0. TOTALS: 15-44 12-24 44.
S.F. LINCOLN 17 13 7 8 – 45
YANKTON 8 9 20 7 – 44
Three-Pointers: Lincoln 3-11 (Sand 1-2, Sorensen 1-2, Jensen 1-3, Siem 0-1, Fikse 0-3), Yankton 2-11 (Karolevitz 0-2, Pietila 0-1, Salvatori 0-3, Savey 1-1, Gullikson 1-2). Rebounds: Yankton 17 (Karolevitz 6), Lincoln 10 (Sand 3). Personal Fouls: Yankton 14, Lincoln 14. Fouled Out: None. Assists: Lincoln 4 (Siem 2), Yankton 1 (Beeman 1). Turnovers: Lincoln 6, Yankton 2. Blocked Shots: None. Steals: Yankton 6 (Karolevitz 3), Lincoln 2 (Fawcett 1, Siem 1).
