As Brady Muth talked to his players about not taking anything for granted and about valuing every small step in the journey, he looked right at senior Corbin Sohler.
It was, the Yankton High School football coach later said, the perfect example for his message.
“Here’s a kid who has done everything the right way. He prepared himself for this,” Muth said following Monday morning’s first practice — held inside the YHS gym due to severe weather.
“Last year was going to be a breakout season for him, and then literally one step changed that. It was all taken away from him.”
In other words, as Muth told his players, you never know when an obstacle will be thrown your way — just as Sohler encountered a year ago when he suffered a knee injury that took away his junior season.
COVID-19 just happens to be one of those obstacles.
Surrounded by increased safety precautions and uncertainty because of the coronavirus, the Bucks began their preseason practices Monday in advance of their Aug. 28 season opener at Spearfish.
Players were screened before practice and coaches — along with players not wearing a helmet — wore masks. Social distancing guidelines were also followed during the two-hour practice, and those are only a few of the many new precautions high school football teams will utilize this fall.
“The most important thing for our athletes and our staff to understand is that this is all different and not that much fun, but the thing that’s going to derail this is isn’t anything outside of our little group,” Muth said.
“We could derail this ourselves.”
It’s going to take a commitment to safety to ensure that the Bucks get to play their entire schedule, he added.
Muth equated that commitment to the same kinds of commitment the coaches talk to the players about throughout the year.
“It’s no different to me than being committed to the weight room or committed to an off-season workout,” he said. “We’ve got to commit to the way we’re doing things now if we’re going to be successful.”
Many of the new virus-related guidelines implemented by the South Dakota High School Activities Association have to do with in-game modifications, but practices will also certainly have a different feel, according to Muth.
Yankton’s two-hour practices will be broken down into four-minute periods and the longest session will feature four periods (or 16 minutes), so that the Bucks can stay within the CDC guidelines of not having large groups of players near each other for very long.
“It’ll probably look like a three-ring circus out there, but it’s all very calculated,” Muth said.
Everything has been mapped out to ensure that players stay as safe, according to Muth, who credited the Yankton School District and his fellow coaches for their preparations for the fall season.
“I’ve been impressed with how much our guys have reached out to other coaches,” Muth said. “Not just in the state but around the country, to see how they’re doing things. We’ve taken pieces from here and there.”
It’s all in the interest of safety and ensuring the Bucks get their season, according to Muth.
“All of these things aren’t fun, but that’s the way we have to do things,” he said.
