MITCHELL — A seven-run fourth inning allowed for Yankton Junior Legion to overcome a four run deficit and defeat Mitchell 16-9 Wednesday afternoon.
Lucas Kampshoff went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Yankton. Cooper Grotenbuis tallied three hits, including a triple, and drove in five runs. Wyatt Holmstromg recorded two hits. Jacob Larson and Michael Mors added one hit apiece.
Karter Sibson tallied two hits and scored twice for Mitchell. Connor Signey added a hit and two RBI. Lincoln Bales added a pair of hits.
Larson earned the win on the mound for Yankton, working four innings. Keagan Holmstrom added three innings of scoreless pitching.
Carter Miller took the loss for Mitchell, giving up nine runs over 3 2/3 innings.
Tuesday
Legion
Brandon Valley 7, Yankton 1
BRANDON — Brandon Valley defeated Yankton 7-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.
The first game was a 15-14 victory for Brandon Valley.
In the second game, Joe Kolbeck homered and drove in three runs for Brandon Valley. Lake Terveer went 4-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Ayden Spicer added two hits and two runs scored.
Yankton recorded two hits, a Joe Gokie single and a Carson Haak double. Mac Ryken drove in Cody Oswald for the lone run of the game.
Matt Brown pitched seven innings for Brandon, striking out five. Connor Teichroew got the start for Yankton, allowing four runs over five innings, adding six strikeouts. Gokie pitched an inning, allowing three runs.
Pierce 3, Hartington Juniors 1
HARTINGTON — Pierce strikes for two runs in the first and holds on for a 3-1 victory over the Hartington Juniors team Wednesday evening in Hartington.
Jaxon Bernecker recorded a hit and a RBI for Hartington. Carson Arens, Brett Kleinschmidt and Jay Steffen tallied one hit each.
Keaton Steffen pitched 1 2/3 innings for Hartignton, allowing two runs one earned. Bernecker pitched four innings in the loss.
Tabor 14, Alexandria 3
ALEXANDRIA — A six-run first inning boosted Tabor past Alexandria 14-3 Tuesday night in Alexandria.
Preston Nedved highlights the first inning with a three-run home run and finished the day with four RBI. Kaleb Kubal went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Nolan Carda picked up two hits and two RBI for Tabor. Dawson Beitz drove in two more runs.
Beitz pitched four innings, striking out five and allowing three runs, one earned. Nedved pitched an inning for Tabor.
Amateur
Freeman 8, Irene 5
IRENE — Early offense led to an 8-5 victory for Freeman over Irene in Irene Tuesday night in a South Central League showdown.
Freeman’s Kyle Braun hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and finished with four hits. Braun was a triple shy of the cycle, with a pair of doubles and a single to go with the first inning home run. Allan Scherschligt recorded two hits and four RBI and Bailey Sage added a pair of hits.
Adam Gale hit a two-run home run for Irene. Dustin Livingston added a triple.
Jackson Fiegen pitched in relief for the Black Sox, striking out 11 to pick up the win. Marcus VanDriel took the loss for Irene.
