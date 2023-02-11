RAPID CITY — Yankton held Rapid City Central to 23 second-half points in claiming a 74-53 victory over the Cobblers in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.

Rugby Ryken finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Yankton. Drew Ryken went 5-of-10 from three-point range, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Landon Potts was 3-of-6 from three-point range, adding 12 points off the bench in the victory.

