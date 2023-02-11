RAPID CITY — Yankton held Rapid City Central to 23 second-half points in claiming a 74-53 victory over the Cobblers in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Rugby Ryken finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Yankton. Drew Ryken went 5-of-10 from three-point range, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Landon Potts was 3-of-6 from three-point range, adding 12 points off the bench in the victory.
“It was nice to see Rugby and Drew bounce back from last night,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes, noting that the duo both had below-average scoring outputs in Friday’s win over Rapid City Stevens. “Landon came off the bench and hit some big shots.”
Shun-Zi White Women and Cameron Steidley each had 10 points for Central.
Yankton battled to a 37-30 halftime lead, then slowed down the Cobbler offense in the second half.
“We made one small adjustment,” Haynes said. “In the first half Rapid City got the ball in the post easily on us and got some good looks. We started fronting the post more in the second half.”
The Bucks forced 16 turnovers in the contest, something that led to easier offense for Yankton.
“Our defense was solid,” Haynes said. “We were able to get stops, then get out in transition. We attacked well in the open floor.”
Yankton now begins a stretch of six games in 12 days to end the regular season, beginning with a challenging Class A opponent in Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday at home. The Chargers (14-3) are ranked second in the Class A power points.
“It doesn’t let up,” Haynes said. “We face a really good opponent in Sioux Falls Christian. They’re a complete, well-round team. They’re as good as anybody we’ve seen all season.”
Yankton won the JV game 49-36. For the Bucks, Tucker Gilmore scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack. Carson Ness and Matthew Sheldon each had 11 points in the victory.
The Bucks also won the sophomore game, 58-49. Ness scored 16 points and Bryce Kral had 15 points for Yankton. Sheldon added 13 points in the victory.
Central won both freshmen games. The Cobblers won the ‘A’ game 54-45 and the ‘B’ game 58-41.
No statistics were available for the ‘A’ game. Carter Boomsma scored 14 points and Jake Bivens had eight points for Yankton in the ‘B’ contest.
