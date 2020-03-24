Ten area athletes — six from Yankton and four from Gayville-Volin — have earned All-America honors from the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).
Yankton junior Matthew Mors, who was recognized in boys’ basketball, is a three-time winner of the award. Yankton seniors Payton Wolfgram (girls’ soccer) and Jaiden Boomsma (girls’ track & field) are two-time honorees.
Also honored from Yankton were seniors Madison Wuebben (girls’ basketball) and Sadie Fedders (girls’ soccer), and sophomore Gavin Haselhorst (boys’ golf).
Honorees from Gayville-Volin — all first-time honorees — were junior Kayla VanOsdel (girls’ track and field) and sophomores Andrew Gustad (boys’ track and field), Kyle Hirsch (football) and Molly Larson (volleyball).
The All-American award recognizes each athlete’s athletic accomplishments and their dedication to strength and conditioning. All 10 athletes train year-round with Mark Roozen of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by Avera Sports — and were nominated by Roozen for the award.
“This is formal recognition of their hard work and willingness to take the steps needed to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence,” he said in a press release. “They serve as great models for all student-athletes at every level and every institution.”
