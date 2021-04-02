CANTON — Bon Homme pulled away in the later innings, outscoring Canton 9-1 in the final three frames of a 10-3 victory over the C-Hawks in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Kaleb Kubal had two hits and two RBI, and Jacob Denton doubled for Bon Homme. Logan Winckler had a hit and two RBI. Easton Mudder added a hit in the victory.
Zach Richardson went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Canton.
Trent Herrboldt went the distance, striking out 13, for the win. Matthew Anderson took the loss in relief of Richardson, who struck out six in his four innings of work.
Bon Homme, 1-0, faces Elk Point-Jefferson on Monday.
