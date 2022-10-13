AINSWORTH, Neb. — Creighton freshman Conner Rohrer earned a spot in the Nebraska State Class D Cross Country Meet with an 11th place finish in the boys’ race of the District D-4 Cross Country Meet, Thursday at Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course.
Sandhills Valley won the boys’ team title with 25 points, beating out Plainview (28) and West Holt (31). The Pirates and Huskies also qualified for state as a team.
Creighton (91) was eighth as a team, with Niobrara-Verdigre (107) 11th.
North Central’s Mason Hagan (18:03.0) and Raden Orton (18:15.6) finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter event. Jared Trimble (18:23.4) of Sandhills Valley was third.
Rohrer qualified with a time of 18:58.2. The top 15 individuals in the district qualify for state.
On the girls’ side, Ainsworth won with 10 points. West Holt (24) and Elkhorn Valley (30) also qualified for state. Niobrara-Verdigre (85) was ninth.
Ainsworth put three runners in the top five, led by medalist Katherine Kerrigan (20:23.5). North Central’s Angela Frick (20:57.5) was second, followed by West Holt’s Maddie Davis (20:59.4).
The top area runner in the girls’ race was Creighton’s Ella White (25:52.8), who placed 33rd.
