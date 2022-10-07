For the first time in four years, the South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits will meet for the South Dakota Showdown Series at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Despite the scheduling quirk, a lot has happened in the rivalry since the Jackrabbits’ 49-27 victory on Nov. 17, 2018, which is SDSU’s last win in the rivalry.
In 2019, USD pulled off the upset in the DakotaDome over No. 5 South Dakota State 24-21.
Then, the game was cancelled during the Spring 2021 season due to COVID protocol.
USD’s miracle finish on Nov. 13, 2021, with Carson Camp’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Webb as time expired, gave the No. 17 Coyotes the 23-20 victory over No. 7 SDSU at the DakotaDome.
Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson attributes his team’s recent success against the Jackrabbits to having a balanced approach both offensively and defensively.
“We’ve been able to do a decent job of keeping them out of the endzone and making them work,” he said. “We have not given up a lot of easy scores (to them). Offensively, we’ve been able to, at a certain extent, have some balance. Last year we were able to rush the football well enough that we were able to move it with some consistency.”
Players on the Coyotes and Jackrabbits may have their own motivations for wanting to beat the opponent on the other sideline. SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier hopes his team stays focused on the task at hand even though he admits that it is natural to be more amped up for a rivalry game.
“Everybody has an optimal amount of excitement or charge they should have going into the game,” Stiegelmeier said. “You don’t want a rivalry game to get them out of their comfort zone. We’ll work hard on that this week. If we focus on ourselves, we’re not talking about the rivalry all the time. We’re talking about how the Jackrabbits can get better today.
“What we don’t want to do is get caught up in just the rivalry and forget the preparation (for the game).
Nielson sees the SDSU defense that gives up only 50.6 rushing yards a game, good enough for third least in the FCS, as a challenge for the Coyotes offense this weekend.
“We’re going to have to play really well up front,” he said. “They’ve got a very experienced, very talented front seven (on defense). We’re going to have to play really well and consistent up front.”
Additionally, Nielson believes his team will have success by keeping the team honest despite the talent SDSU’s front seven presents.
“We’re going to have to win some plays on the on the perimeter,” he said. They’re a team that prides itself on stopping the run. As a result, they’re a difficult team to run the football against.
“We have to develop some running game and continue to stay with that running game during the course of the four quarters. If you get away from that, you end up in more off-schedule situations. We haven’t been very good in those kinds of situations (this season), and you won’t be good in those situations against a defense of the quality that South Dakota State has.”
One area that Stiegelmeier is confident in is his offensive line.
“We’ve had guys in the same position for the last couple of weeks,” he said. “For the offensive line, that is tremendously important because they need to be one heartbeat.”
Still, Stiegelmeier sees USD’s defense as a threat because they are fundamentally sound.
“They’re a lot like Iowa,” he said. “They’re going to play with great technique (and) be in the right spot. You have to physically beat them.”
Defensively, Stiegelmeier admits the challenge that a dual-threat quarterback like the Coyotes’ Carson Camp presents.
“I really do not like playing a quarterback that number one, is smart like he is, and number two, can hurt you with both his arm and his legs,” Stiegelmeier said. “We faced a guy like that (when we played) Missouri State (in Jason) Shelley. We seemed to handle that okay, but (USD is a) different offense. (We need to) limit the plays he makes. If we can do that, and then again, light up and try to do it again. He’s a good football player. I like watching him.”
The game has been scheduled at the earliest point in the season since USD joined the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2012. Nielson admits that having the game earlier makes it “a weird schedule in that regard. Stiegelmeier admitted his preference would be for rivalry games to be at the end of the season.
Nonetheless, the teams are looking to conduct one task Saturday, which is to win against their rival.
South Dakota (1-3) at S.D. State (4-1)
2 p.m., Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
SERIES: South Dakota State leads 55-53-7.
LAST MEETING: USD won 23-20 in 2021, with the game decided on a tipped pass touchdown on the final play of the game.
LAST TIME OUT: USD, which had a bye last week, lost 34-17 to North Dakota State on Sept. 24. SDSU rolled past Western Illinois 34-10.
NEXT UP: USD continues on the road, facing Illinois State. SDSU also hits the road, traveling to Fargo to face NDSU.
