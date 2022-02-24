KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas City stifled South Dakota defensively and got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Josiah Allick en route to a 72-63 win Thursday inside the Swinney Center. The Roos have won six of their last seven while the Coyotes’ win streak was stopped at four.
Kansas City (19-10, 12-5 Summit) led 31-9 with eight minutes to go in the first half. The Roos made 12 of their first 15 shots while holding the Coyotes to 4-of-17. Evan Gilyard II scored 11 of his game-high 20 points during that stretch while Allick scored 10 of his 18. South Dakota committed half of its 12 turnovers during the run.
South Dakota (17-11, 10-7) got 15 points from Tasos Kamateros and 12 from Hunter Goodrick. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, ending a string of 14 consecutive games in which he had scored in double figures.
Kansas City’s largest lead of the game was 46-22 after the Roos scored the first seven points out of halftime. South Dakota fought all the way back to make it a six-point game on a Kamateros 3 with 2:47 left that made it 64-58. Kamateros scored all but two of his 15 points during that rally and Perrott-Hunt scored all of his nine.
South Dakota made just one field goal and totaled five points the rest of the way while Kansas City iced it at the free-throw line. The Roos were 16-of-21 from the charity stripe while the Coyotes were 8-of-9.
Kansas City’s win combined with Oral Roberts’ overtime loss to South Dakota State Thursday created a three-way tie for second place in the Summit League standings with North Dakota State joining those two teams. Significant because South Dakota, now locked into the No. 5 seed, will play one of those teams in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament.
South Dakota takes on Oral Roberts Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a 7 p.m. tip in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
UMKC 72, South Dakota 63
SOUTH DAKOTA (17-11)
Goodrick 5-6 2-2 12, Kamateros 5-12 2-2 15, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Archambault 4-9 3-3 13, Perrott-Hunt 4-13 0-0 9, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Fuller 2-7 0-0 4, Oliver 1-3 0-0 3, Kutcher 0-2 0-0 0, Zizic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 8-9 63.
UMKC (19-10)
Allick 6-12 6-7 18, Lamar 3-10 5-6 13, Gilyard 7-13 3-3 20, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Nesbitt 6-10 2-5 14, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 2-3 0-0 5, Boser 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 16-21 72.
Halftime—UMKC 39-22. 3-Point Goals—South Dakota 7-19 (Kamateros 3-6, Archambault 2-2, Oliver 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 1-4, Kutcher 0-1, Fuller 0-4), UMKC 6-17 (Gilyard 3-6, Lamar 2-5, Chapman 1-1, Martin 0-1, Allick 0-2, Nesbitt 0-2). Fouled Out—Hayes. Rebounds—South Dakota 30 (Goodrick, Hayes 6), UMKC 28 (Allick 12). Assists—South Dakota 11 (Kamateros 4), UMKC 10 (Allick 4). Total Fouls—South Dakota 17, UMKC 14. A—1,046 (7,300).
