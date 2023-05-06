CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty Lancers head baseball coach Josh Teichroew was proud of his team despite “timely” mistakes the Doane Tigers took advantage of to take both pod championship GPAC Tournament contests against MMU 10-4 and 14-11 Saturday at the Doane Ballfield Complex.
“It was a tough day baseball,” Teichroew said. “Baseball is a funny game sometimes.”
After Doane took a 5-1 lead early in the second game of the day, the Lancers fought back with three runs in the top of the third, capped off by Billy Hancock’s two-run home run, the 52nd of his career. Hancock showed his frustration after striking out his first at-bat of the game but showed his emotion after the home run with an emphatic step on home plate.
“(The players) care,” Teichroew said. “Some guys show things in a different way than others. Some guys are super calm while some guys are a little more outgoing. That's the beauty of it.”
In the bottom of the third, Doane loaded the bases with no outs against Lancers relief pitcher Jett Hasegawa. The Tigers took advantage of three Lancers errors in the inning to score seven runs to take a 12-4 lead.
“We did make some mistakes that were timely and (Doane) came back and hurt us a little bit,” Teichroew said. “We gave them some bigger innings on their end. That is tough to bounce back from completely, but we did. We fought back but some of those innings are hard to completely overcome.”
The Lancers showed they were not finished in the top of the fifth inning. Down 13-5, Caid Koletzky hit a home run to get the Lancers going. Then, Hancock hit his second home run of the day (53rd of his career) in the top of the fifth inning to draw the Lancers within five runs, 13-8.
From there, hitters across both teams cooled down until the top of the ninth.
With two outs in the ninth, the Lancers’ Kiko Nunez drove in two runs on a single to cut Doane’s lead to 14-11. Will Gardner took the next at bat for the Lancers and grounded out to Doane pitcher Kellan Voggesser to end the contest.
Teichroew said the Lancers could have been more disciplined in the heat of different moments throughout the contest.
“I get that something may frustrate (members of the team) but there are times you’ve got to bear down and stay disciplined in tough situations,” he said. “The biggest thing is being self-accountable and knowing, ‘Okay, what do I have to do in this situation when this game is a little tighter’ but you work on it all year long.
“These guys put so much time and investment into the program. This is a reward when it comes to game time and playing a game. They put themselves in the situation (of competing for a GPAC Championship) through all the work that they've put in. When they do come out here, don't press. Instead, it should be, ‘Okay, yeah, the work I put in, this is why.’ You put trust into that work.”
Doane won the first game 10-4.
The Tigers scored five runs off MMU starter Zach Hegge in the top of the second inning and led throughout the contest. After Doane drew two walks in the second to load the bases, Ben Grigsby and Lukas White each registered a two-RBI hit. Hegge (3-1) gave up four hits and walked two batters after only having one walk on the season heading into the contest.
MMU responded in the bottom of the fourth as Zane Salley, Kiko Nunez and Will Gardner hit RBI singles to draw the Lancers within two, 5-3.
Doane scored three runs in the top of the sixth. With MMU down 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Nunez registered an RBI sac fly that scored Moon. The Lancers loaded the bases with two outs, but Doane’s Jake Johnson struck out MMU’s Caid Koletzky to end the inning.
Joe Osborn hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to close the scoring.
Doane’s Raidyn Steele (2-0) earned the victory for Doane, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings while striking out four Lancers batters.
Teichroew is proud of the leadership the group of 15 seniors involved with his team provided during the season.
“I’m proud of them, and they should be proud of themselves,” he said.
The losses dropped Mount Marty to 38-15 on the season as they cling to a slim chance of earning an at-large bid in the NAIA baseball tournament. Doane improved to 41-10 and hosts Concordia in the GPAC Championship Game Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Doane Ballfield Complex.
