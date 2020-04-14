EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts.
She grew up a few blocks from Central Park.
She would shoot baskets at any nearby park.
She was surrounded by hustle and bustle.
Still, Diane (Hiemstra) Gabriel felt comfortable with a drastic change in her life at age 17: Her family moved from New York City to Yankton, South Dakota.
It didn’t faze her, she freely admits now.
Why not?
Gabriel said she spent many summers of her childhood on a farm in Iowa, where both of her parents were born.
“I knew already what small-town life was all about. That was more who I was,” she said, with a chuckle, during a recent phone interview from her home in Santa Barbara, California.
The Hiemstra family packed up and moved to Yankton the summer before Diane was to begin high school when her father, Harold, accepted a position at a local church.
That’d be a difficult adjustment for anyone at that age, but Gabriel maintains now that she was welcomed with open arms to the Yankton community — particularly in the athletic world.
“It just all clicked right away and I started playing a ton of basketball,” she said.
Although she always had, Gabriel had never really received any kind of formal fundamental training.
That all changed immediately when she arrived in Yankton.
She was one of many Yankton boys and girls athletes who attended the Greyhound Basketball Camps, which were hosted at Yankton College by people like Bob Winter and John Ehret.
Winter, who had guided the Yankton High School boys’ basketball program to a state championship in 1974, took over the girls’ program in 1975 and was on the way to building the Gazelles into a powerhouse by the time Hiemstra came to town.
“We had some juniors and seniors that had done really well, and we kept that momentum going,” Gabriel said.
And then some.
Gabriel and the Gazelles finished third at the state tournament in 1976, but then reeled off three consecutive state titles (1977-79). A four-time all-state selection, Gabriel still holds the program scoring record (1,436 points) and still ranks eighth all-time in rebounds (409).
Any team or individual success is a credit to the direction and leadership of Winter, according to Gabriel.
“He could’ve taken just about any group of dedicated, semi-athletic girls and made them state champs,” she said, with a chuckle. “He was kind of a miracle worker.”
Her high school teachers also had quite an influence on Gabriel and what she eventually decided to study (engineering) in college, she said.
“It was such a supportive environment to grow up in,” Gabriel said.
The same year (1980) that she graduated from YHS, Gabriel was invited to the United States Olympic Trials — and would do the same four years later — and eventually played on the U.S. team that played in the Jones Cup in Taiwan.
Gabriel attended the University of Oregon and played basketball for one season, but then transferred to the University of Colorado where her Yankton teammate, Lisa Van Goor, played.
The move was best for her, Gabriel said.
“I was truly able to be a student-athlete at Colorado,” she added.
Gabriel played three seasons at Colorado (for head coach Sox Walseth, himself an Aberdeen native) and concluded her Buffaloes career with 1,376 points. There was even a time when the top-two scorers in Colorado program history were Yankton grads: Van Goor still ranks second all-time (2,067).
Following her college career, Gabriel then played professionally in Germany, and then in 1986 moved to California, where she’s lived ever since.
Gabriel lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Chris, and she manages a wastewater treatment facility in nearby Montecito.
It’s been four decades since she graduated from YHS, but Gabriel maintains that Yankton will always hold a special place in her heart.
“Even though I don’t have a family member who lives there anymore, we still view it as home,” she said.
And it’s also the place where Gabriel was immediately welcomed and where she became a basketball star.
“Looking back, it went by super fast,” she said. “Those high school years, those are the years that go by so quickly.
“I wouldn’t change it at all.”
