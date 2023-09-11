The top-ranked team in each class remained unchanged, as the South Dakota Media volleyball poll was released on Monday.
The top five teams in Class A remained unchanged, with Sioux Falls Christian (12-1) first, Dakota Valley (4-0) second and Wagner (8-1) third. Platte-Geddes (6-1) received votes.
The top three teams in Class B were the same, with Warner (15-0) first and Chester Area (11-0) second.
Harrisburg (8-0) remained atop Class AA, with Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-0) passing Sioux Falls Washington (3-1) for second.
Yankton hosts fifth-ranked Huron on Tuesday. The Gazelles also travel to Mitchell on Saturday.
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 11, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. Harrisburg (15) 8-0 75 1
2. S.F. Jefferson 4-0 60 3
3. S.F. Washington 3-1 43 2
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (5-4) 4; S.F. Roosevelt (3-4) 1; Aberdeen Central (6-1) 1
1. S.F. Christian (15) 12-1 75 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-0 54 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (6-1) 6; Mobridge-Pollock (8-0) 5
2. Chester Area (1) 11-0 61 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (9-3) 5; Faith (9-0) 5; Wolsey-Wessington (7-2) 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.