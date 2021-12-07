SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath and freshman Marleen Mülla have been named the Summit League Women’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week, respectively, for the period ended Dec. 5. It marked the opening weekend of the NCAA’s indoor track and field season.
Reifenrath, a native of Hartington, Nebraska, garners her sixth career league weekly award and first of the season. She was the Summit League Newcomer of the Championship last year indoors. Reifenrath, with the help of her women’s 4x400-meter relay teammates, ranks third in the nation in two events. She clocked the third-fastest open 400 meters of the season on Friday with a time of 54.95 seconds. Later in the meet, she anchored the Coyotes’ 4x400 to a time of 3:44.07 to win the relay at the SDSU Holiday Open. The quartet of Anna Robinson, Moe Bridgen, Madison Jochum and Reifenrath moved to second in USD program history with the time.
Mülla, hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, receives the league’s Summit weekly honor in her first opportunity. The freshman captured the pole vault at the SDSU Holiday Open with a height of 13-11 ¼ (4.25m). After the season-opening weekend, she’s tied for second in the NCAA. The height also tied her for fifth in USD program history.
The indoor season opener was the Coyotes’ last outing for the calendar year. South Dakota returns to action Jan. 14-15 at the Black & Gold Invitational held in Iowa City, Iowa.
