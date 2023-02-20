The Yankton Quarterback Club will not meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to the expected poor weather conditions.
The final meeting of the 2022-23 season is currently scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, at JoDean’s at noon. Speakers will be the head coaches for Mount Marty softball, baseball and archery.
