Mount Marty junior pitcher McKenzie Gray took a simple approach to her start against a tough Morningside squad.
“I was just trying to keep them off the ball,” she said.
Gray held a Morningside team that averages over six runs a game to a single run, striking out six as the Lancers beat the Mustangs 2-1 in the second game of their Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader, Friday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Gray, who had walked 24 batters in 62 2/3 innings entering the game, did not walk a single batter while only allowing more than one hit in an inning once.
“I’d go outside, then try to get them to chase further outside, then I’d go inside,” she said. “I was trying to keep them off balance, try to make sure they couldn’t touch my ball.”
Autumn Porter went 2-for-3 with a triple and a RBI for Mount Marty (13-14, 6-6 GPAC). Bailey Kortan, Abigail Page and Sami Noble each had a hit in the victory.
Morgan Nixon went 2-for-3 with a triple for Morningside (24-9, 9-3 GPAC). Ellie Gengler and Kennedee Jones each doubled. Mackenna Sidzyik and Vannessa Bohuslavsky each had a hit in the effort.
Bralen Biddlecome took the loss, with Morgan Secora pitching three innings of shutout relief for the Mustangs.
MMU jumped ahead early, scoring on Porter’s triple in the first. After Morningside tied the game in the second on back-to-back doubles by Jones and Gengler, the Lancers regained the lead on Noble’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
“They backed me up,” Gray said of the Lancer offense. “So I’m going to back them up in the circle.”
Gray did just that, as Nixon’s two-out triple in the sixth was the only time Morningside got a runner to third base the rest of the way.
“It was definitely one of her best games,” MMU head coach Kayla Bryant said of the junior pitcher. “Being an upperclassman, we need her to come in and step out.”
In the opener, Morningside jumped ahead early and didn’t let the Lancers back in, claiming a 6-1 decision.
Ellie Cropley had two of Morningside’s six hits. Taylor Richter doubled. Nixon, Gengler, Sidzyik and Bohuslavsky each had a hit in the victory.
Elisabeth McGill went 2-for-3 with a triple for Mount Marty. Porter also had two hits. Ray and Page each had a hit.
Grace Buffington went the distance, striking out five, for the win. Makayla Graunke took the loss, with Hannah Keith pitching three innings of shutout relief.
“We were a little flat in the first game,” Bryant said. “We didn’t come together well.”
Mount Marty now turns its attention to College of Saint Mary. The Flames come to Yankton on Sunday for a noon doubleheader.
“Sunday will be good competition. They have a good pitching staff,” said Bryant, who noted that Sunday will also mark the youth softball event that had originally been scheduled for Friday.
The victory over the Mustangs, just the fifth in the last 33 meetings, should provide some momentum for the Lancers down the stretch, Gray said.
“It gives us a mindset that we can do it,” she said. “We have to attack first, give it all on this ballfield.
“If we give all our effort we can go far.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.