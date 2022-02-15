PIERRE — Yankton’s Shayce Platte and Jaclyn Kyte each won their divisions at the South Dakota Middle School State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Pierre.
Platt won the boys’ 126-pound division, going 5-0 with two pins on the weened. Kyte won the girls’ 132-pound division, winning both her matches by pin.
Also for Yankton, Dylan Howe (boys’ 182) was second, Kaydence Schulz (girls’ 106) was fourth, Rachel Michl (girls’ 120) and Peyton Eustace (boys’ 220) were fifth, and Damian Janish (boys’ 90) was seventh.
Area champions included Ryvr Larson of Bon Homme (boys’ 75) and Bella Monical of Dakota Valley (girls’ 100).
