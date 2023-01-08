ALEXANDRIA — Viborg-Hurley outscored Hanson 30-11 in the second half to claima 43-33 victory over the Beavers in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.

Bryson Morrison led a balanced Viborg-Hurley attack with 11 points. Gage Goettertz posted 10 points, four assists and three steals. Nick Hansen posted nine points and eight rebounds. Brady Schroedermeier added three steals in the victory.

