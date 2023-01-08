ALEXANDRIA — Viborg-Hurley outscored Hanson 30-11 in the second half to claima 43-33 victory over the Beavers in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Bryson Morrison led a balanced Viborg-Hurley attack with 11 points. Gage Goettertz posted 10 points, four assists and three steals. Nick Hansen posted nine points and eight rebounds. Brady Schroedermeier added three steals in the victory.
Ethan Cheeseman led Hanson with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jackson Jarding scored 10 points. Sutton Dewald added five assists.
Viborg-Hurley, 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Cornbelt play, travels to Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday. Hanson, 2-3 and 1-2, hosts Parkston on Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-1) 7 6 13 17 — 43
HANSON (2-3) 17 5 10 1 — 33
Irene-Wakonda 57, Freeman 37
FREEMAN — Jake Kuhl and Miles Pollman each had 17 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Freeman 57-37 in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kuhl also had 13 rebounds and six blocked shots for Irene-Wakonda. Garrett Libby also had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jens Hansen added seven assists in the victory.
Rocky Ammann led Freeman with 11 points and seven rebounds. Tate Sorensen had 10 points and four steals. Ethan Balvin added five steals for the Flyers.
Irene-Wakonda, 3-3, hosts Centerville on Jan. 12. Freeman travels to Parker on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-3) 18 14 9 18 — 57
FREEMAN (0-4) 13 9 5 10 — 37
Wagner 59, Corsica-Stickney 31
WAGNER — Wagner’s Matt Link scored 22 points on near-perfect shooting as the Red Raiders rolled past Corsica-Stickney 59-31 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Link went 9-of-10 from the field, hitting his lone three-point attempt. Also for Wagner, Chris Nelson scored 12 points.
Chad Bosma led Corsica-Stickney with nine points.
Wagner, 4-1, hosts Gregory on Tuesday. Corsica-Stickney hosts Platte-Geddes on Monday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (1-4) 7 6 13 5 — 31
WAGNER (4-1) 13 18 12 16 — 59
Dakota Valley 68, SBL 38
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns finished with 30 points and nine rebounds to lead Dakota Valley past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68-38 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Randy Rosenquist filled the stat sheet for Dakota Valley, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Sam Faldmo added three steals in the victory.
Dakota Valley travels to West Central on Tuesday.
Tea Area 62, Crofton 27
CROFTON, Neb. — Ries Kirschenman posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Tea Area past Crofton 62-27 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Sam Almas and Blake Thompson each had 10 points for Tea Area. Thompson also had four assists and six steals in the victory.
For Crofton, Jace Foxhoven and Simon McFarland each had eight points.
Tea Area travels to Canton on Monday. Crofton hosts Niobrara-Verdigre on Tuesday.
TEA AREA (4-2) 17 22 14 9 — 62
CROFTON (1-10) 4 11 2 10 — 27
EP-PJ 65, Bloomfield 46
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John outscored Bloomfield 14-3 in the fourth quarter to claim a 65-46 victory over the Bees in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 21 points.
EP-PJ, 7-4, travels to Fullerton on Tuesday. Bloomfield travels to O’Neill St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
EP-PJ (7-4) 14 17 20 14 — 65
BLOOMFIELD (5-6) 16 8 19 3 — 46
Big East Conf.
Sioux Valley 77, Beresford 45
MONTROSE — Sioux Valley used five players in double figures to down Beresford 77-45 in the championship of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Montrose.
Oliver Vincent finished with 16 points, five assists and four steals for Sioux Valley. Maverick Nelson and Hudsyn Ruesink each had 15 points, with Ruesink also recording 12 rebounds. Patrick Carey and Alec Squires each had 13 points in the victory.
Malachi James led Beresford with 15 points. Aiden Hamm added nine points.
Sioux Valley plays Hamlin in the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday. Beresford hosts McCook Central-Montrose in Big East play on Tuesday.
SIOUX VALLEY (7-0) 23 30 17 7 — 77
BERESFORD (4-3) 4 16 11 14 — 45
Flandreau 50, Parker 27
SALEM — Flandreau downed Parker 50-27 in the fifth place game of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Salem.
Alfie Henderson scored 12 points for Flandreau. Paul Parsley posted nine points and eight rebounds. Micah Otto added nine points and three steals.
Ray Travnicek scored 11 points for Parker.
Flandreau hosts Madison on Jan. 13. Parker hosts Freeman on Tuesday.
PARKER (1-6) 8 7 6 6 — 27
FLANDREAU (3-2) 6 13 18 13 — 50
Beresford 59, MCM 51
MONTROSE — Beresford outlasted McCook Central-Montrose 59-51 in the semifinals of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Montrose.
Aiden Hamm scored 15 points to lead Beresford. Tate Van Otterloo had 11 points, and Jake Goblirsch grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Boston Katzer led MCM with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Owen Alley added 11 points.
BERESFORD 16 16 10 17 — 59
MCM 10 14 12 15 — 51
Parker 51, Chester Area 27
SALEM — Parker earned its first victory of the season with a 51-27 win over Chester Area in the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Montrose.
Ray Travnicek led Parker with 18 points and seven rebounds. Seth VanVliet had nine points and eight rebounds. Ethan Kasten posted nine points and Myles Meyer added seven rebounds in the victory.
Layke Wold led Chester with nine points. Garret Hansen had eight rebounds.
PARKER 11 18 11 11 — 51
CHESTER 7 5 12 3 — 27
Wausa Tourn.
LHNE 59, Wausa 41
WAUSA, Neb. — Lutheran High Northeast outscored Wausa 34-16 in the second half to claim a 59-41 victory over the Vikings in the championship of the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament, Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Josh Rojas had 19 points and five steals for LHNE. Landon Johnson scored 14 points. Tate Collison added 11 points in the victory.
For Wausa, Addison Smith led the way with 14 points. Jaxon Claussen added 10 points.
Lutheran High Northeast, 9-2, travels to Battle Creek on Jan. 12. Wausa, 8-2, hosts Wynot on Monday.
LUTHERAN HIGH NE (9-2) 17 8 13 21 — 59
WAUSA (8-2) 7 18 7 9 — 41
Osmond-Randolph 53, Niobrara-Verdigre 42
WAUSA, Neb. — Osmond-Randolph built a 32-12 halftime lead on the way to a 53-42 victory over Niobrara-Verdigre in the consolation game of the Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament, Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Trevin Larson scored 25 points to lead Osmond-Randolph. Xander Brown had 11 points and five steals. Owen Severson added seven rebounds and five assists.
For Niobrara-Verdigre, Preston Crosley scored 19 points. Wendell Archambeau and Dontae Justo each had eight points.
Osmond-Randolph returns to Wausa on Jan. 13, taking on Wausa. Niobrara-Verdigre travels to Crofton on Tuesday.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-11) 3 9 15 15 — 42
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (2-6) 21 11 10 11 — 53
