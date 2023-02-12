HURON — The Yankton Bucks finished sixth in the seven-team Huron Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Huron.
Aberdeen Central won the team title with 258.5 points, edging out Winner (256.5). Huron (197) was third, followed by Bon Homme-Avon (192).
