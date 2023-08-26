In the lead-up to the Mount Marty Lancers football team’s season opening contest against the Culver Stockton College (Mo.) Wildcats, Lancers head coach John Michaletti mentioned the gritty mentality he wants his offense to play with.

The Lancers showed that grit with 109 rushing yards in the first half. When it mattered most, the Lancers continued to show that grit, getting the final 33 yards of their go-ahead drive on the ground in their 28-23 victory over the Wildcats Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

