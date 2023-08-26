In the lead-up to the Mount Marty Lancers football team’s season opening contest against the Culver Stockton College (Mo.) Wildcats, Lancers head coach John Michaletti mentioned the gritty mentality he wants his offense to play with.
The Lancers showed that grit with 109 rushing yards in the first half. When it mattered most, the Lancers continued to show that grit, getting the final 33 yards of their go-ahead drive on the ground in their 28-23 victory over the Wildcats Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“That’s our identity,” Michaletti said. “You’ve got to stick to it at that time of the game — go with what you know best and do what we do best.
“The O-Line was (great). (Quarterback Ken Gay II) was giving the ball to the right person (on each play). The receivers were blocking the (cornerbacks) and safeties. It was an unbelievable job on that last drive by everybody.”
Isaiah Thompson scored the go-ahead four-yard touchdown run to give MMU the 28-23 lead with 2:30 remaining.
“Our offensive line put on our back that drive,” Thompson said.
Thompson mentioned the importance of using tempo on the final drive to keep the Wildcats defense on edge.
“I had a (10-yard) run right before (the touchdown),” he said. “As soon as the play started, the offensive line was creating movement to the left. I knew I could crease it to the right. Thanks to the offensive line, I got in (the endzone).”
Thompson accounted for 116 of Mount Marty’s 191 yards on the ground in the contest.
On the ensuing CSC possession, quarterback Houston Swan completed a fourth-and-10 pass to Bobby Ezzard to continue the Wildcats’ drive. Swan registered additional completions of 14 and 13 yards to get CSC to the MMU 35-yard line.
Before a second-and-10 play, MMU called a timeout. Swan looked for Ezzard down the right sideline on the play, but MMU cornerback Josiah Gaetani jumped the route and recorded the interception at the Lancers’ five-yard line with 48 seconds left to clinch the victory.
Gaetani called it “one of his favorite things ever” when he’s tracking the football and gets an interception.
“It truly is one of the coolest feelings in the world,” he said.
Michaletti was proud of the way the Lancers finished the game.
“What we talk about is finishing,” he said. “We finished that game.
“Talking about (the Lancers’ 2023 season slogan) ‘Full Benefit,’ that’s it right there. We made some mistakes and battled back. Everybody stepped up.”
Down 23-21 with 7:02 remaining in the contest, the Lancers got the ball back on their own 25-yard line after a Wildcats punt. Gay rose to the moment, completing passes of 17, 17 and 11 yards to help get the Lancers to the Culver-Stockton 33-yard line with 4:23 remaining.
“Big time players are going to make big time plays and he’s going to continuously do that,” Michaletti said.
The Wildcats put together an eight-play, 49-yard drive to take a 23-21 lead on starting quarterback Brock Nellor’s two-yard run with 11:38 remaining in the contest. Nellor was disqualified after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game, forcing Swan into the contest.
“At the end of the day, we just had to play ball (regardless of who they had at quarterback),” said Lancers safety Gabe Baptista, who recorded an interception in the contest.
MMU’s Ryan Dobbs blocked the CSC extra point to keep the score at 23-21.
“That’s why every play matters,” Michaletti said. “There are so many guys that take the play off on an extra point. I’m glad our guys were able to step up and make that play matter.”
Gay finished 13-29 for 153 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for MMU. Trevor Fitzgerald caught four passes for 59 yards and a score to give the Lancers a 21-17 lead with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Defensively for MMU, linebacker Nick Breon recorded 12 tackles with linebacker Josh Pickthorn adding eight tackles.
The Lancers, 1-0, return to Crane-Youngworth Field next Saturday (Sept. 2) to take on the Briar Cliff Chargers, who lost 35-20 against Waldorf in their season-opening contest Saturday, in both teams' Great Plains Athletic Conference opener. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m..
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.