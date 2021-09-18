WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State outlasted South Dakota in a five-set marathon to begin the Shocker Volleyball Classic on Friday evening inside Charles Koch Arena.
The Shockers scored the final two points of the error-filled match after the Coyotes had rallied from a 13-8 deficit to even the fifth set at 13-13.
The back-and-forth contest saw Wichita State win sets one (25-18) and three (25-20) while South Dakota took sets two (25-22) and four (25-18) to set up the decisive fifth set.
The Coyotes had four players reach double figures in kills in the match that lasted two hours and 35 minutes.
Elizabeth Juhnke with 12 kills and 16 digs and Aimee Adams with 11 kills and 17 digs each had double-doubles in the loss. Sami Slaughter had 11 kills while Madison Harms chipped in 10 kills and five blocks.
South Dakota, though, couldn’t overcome season-highs of 29 attack errors and 14 service errors in falling to 3-4 on the season.
The fifth set was even at 7-7 before Wichita State went on a mini-run to take a 13-8 lead, only to see the Coyotes counter by scoring five in a row, getting three kills from Adams and one from Slaughter in the run to even the fifth set at 13-13. The match, though, ended on a service error from South Dakota and a service ace from Wichita State’s Kayce Litzau.
Madison Jurgens contributed 45 assists, four kills, two service aces and five digs.
Lolo Weideman had a career-high 30 digs, her first career match of 30 or more, while she also reached the 100 career service ace mark in the match with a pair of service aces.
The Coyotes had season-highs of 55 kills, 49 assists and 76 digs in the match.
South Dakota faces 17th-ranked Creighton at Noon on Saturday followed by Wyoming at 4:30 p.m.
