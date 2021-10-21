ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson held Sully Buttes to 52 yards of total offense in a 34-0 victory over the Chargers in the opening round of the Class 9B football playoffs on Thursday in Alcester. The game is a rematch of a Sept. 10 matchup, won by Avon 60-24.
The Cubs advance to face top-seeded Avon in the quarterfinals on Oct. 28.
Jovey Christensen rushed for 145 yards and two scores for Alcester-Hudson. Caden Winquist rushed for 89 yards. Mateo Kleinhans rushed for two scores and Jose Topete-Lopez rushed for a score in the victory.
Thomas Farries rushed for 19 yards and passed for 22 yards for Sully Buttes.
Topete-Lopez had eight tackles and Winquist had seven stops for the Alcester-Hudson defense.
Fairries led the Charger defense with 15 tackles. Lucas Arcoren had 10 stops, including an interception.
SULLY BUTTES (4-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-3) 20 0 8 6 — 34
