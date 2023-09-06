VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Sept. 5 at Brandon Valley
A — YMS DEF. BRANDON VALLEY 25-19, 25-12: YMS Serving — Brenna Elwood 10 points, 5 aces; Nora Schramm 8 points, 4 aces
B — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. YMS 25-18, 25-8: YMS Serving — Winry Yaggie 3 points, 1 ace; Rozlyn Adamson 2 points, 2 aces
C — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. YMS 25-15, 25-10: YMS Serving — Isabelle Becker 7 points, 2 aces; Ivy Diedrichsen 7 points
D — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. YMS 15-25, 25-22, 15-13: YMS Serving — Lillian Ward 15 points, 4 aces; Kaylan Nickless 12 points, 6 aces
