One week after being ranked tied for first, Yankton are tied for fourth in this week’s South Dakota Football Coaches Association poll, announced Monday.
Tea Area (2-0), which shared the top spot with the Bucks a week ago, has the top spot to themselves this week. Aberdeen Central (2-0) and Pierre (1-1) also received first place votes.
Yankton, 1-1, hosts Spearfish on Friday.
In other classes:
— Harrisburg (2-0) leads Brandon Valley (2-0) in the Class 11AAA rankings, with both receiving first place votes.
— Canton (2-0) has the top spot in Class 11A, with 13 of 15 first place votes. Madison (2-0) and Lennox (2-0) each received first place votes. Vermillion (2-0), which is receiving votes, hosts Madison this week.
— Winner (3-0) leads Class 11B and is the only unanimous selection for the top ranking in a class. Elk Point-Jefferson (2-0) is ranked fourth this week.
— Platte-Geddes (2-0) holds 19 of 21 first place votes to lead Class 9AA. Hanson (3-0) and Florence-Henry (3-0) each have one top pick. Canistota-Freeman (1-2) is fifth, with Viborg-Hurley (1-2) and Parkston (1-2) each receiving votes.
— DeSmet (3-0) holds the top spot in Class 9A, with Howard (3-0) ranking second. Fifth-ranked Wall (3-0) also received a first place vote.
— Avon (2-0) holds the top spot in Class 9B, with Harding County-Bison (1-1) and Gayville-Volin (2-0) also receiving first place votes. Unranked Sully Buttes also received a first place vote. Alcester-Hudson (0-2) received votes.
S.D. FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (9) 2-0 69
2. Brandon Valley (6) 2-0 60
3. SF Jefferson 1-1 32
4. O’Gorman 1-1 24
5. SF Washington 1-1 16
Others: SF Roosevelt 12, SF Lincoln 9
CLASS 11AA
1. Tea Area (6) 2-0 72
2. Aberdeen Central (5) 2-0 58
3. Pierre TF Riggs (4) 1-1 50
T4. Yankton 1-1 24
T4. Watertown 1-1 24
Others: Brookings 22, Mitchell 3, Huron 1
CLASS 11A
1. Canton (13) 2-0 74
2. Madison (1) 2-0 47
3. Lennox (1) 2-0 34
4. SF Christian 2-0 32
5. Dell Rapids 1-1 16
Others: West Central 15, Tri Valley 9, Vermillion 7
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (14) 3-0 72
2. Sioux Valley 2-1 39
3. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 2-1 37
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 22
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 16
Others: McCook Central-Montrose 14, W-WS-SC 10, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 9
CLASS 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (19) 95 2-0
2. Hanson (1) 65 3-0
3. Florence-Henry (1) 40 3-0
4. Chester Area 36 3-0
5. Canistota-Freeman 21 1-2
Other Garretson 19, Ipswich 14, Lyman 12, Hamlin 8, Viborg-Hurley 5, Parkston 4, Timber Lake 4, Leola-Frederick Area 1
CLASS 9A
1. DeSmet (14) 98 3-0
2. Howard (6) 77 3-0
3. Wolsey-Wessington 47 1-1
4. Herreid-Selby Area 44 3-0
5. Wall (1) 31 3-0
Others: Castlewood 6, Gregory 5, Kimball-White Lake 4, Warner 3
CLASS 9B
1. Avon (8) 67 2-0
2. Harding County-Bison (7) 60 1-1
3. Gayville-Volin (5) 59 2-0
4. Hitchcock-Tulare 43 3-0
5. Faulkton Area 36 2-1
Others: Sully Buttes (1) 34, Potter Co 23, Alcester-Hudson 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3
