TEA — The Bucks just wouldn’t quit.
Down 28 late in the third quarter, Rugby Ryken found Max Raab for a touchdown as time expired in the quarter. The Yankton football team entered the fourth quarter down 21 to Tea Area in the Class 11AA Semifinals in Tea Friday night.
Tea received the ball up 35-14 to start the fourth. From there it was all Bucks. The Bucks forced back-to-back three-and-outs and scored back-to-back touchdowns, cutting the Tea Area lead down to 35-28 with 4:17 to play.
“We can score that many points, that’s not a problem,” Muth said of the big deficit facing the Bucks Friday night. “They kept fighting and our motto is two hands on the sword, put the shield away. We’re not worried about defense, we’re just going to go attack and we did that.”
Tea picked up a first down, but not much else on the ensuing drive, and punted the ball to Yankton with 2:58 to play.
Less than a minute of play later Yankton moved across midfield to the Tea 39-yard line with 2:25 to play. Nearly a minute later the Bucks were at the five for a first and goal with 1:31 to play.
After a delay of game penalty, the Bucks were backed up to the 10. On third and goal, Ryken scrambled back inside the five. Setting up a fourth and goal.
After struggling to get pressure on the Bucks most of the second half thanks to strong line play, Tea Area got to chasing Ryken around, and tried spinning him to the ground as time expired.
The ball floated towards the end zone where two Bucks were standing, but neither could come down with the jump ball and Tea moved on to the Class 11AA State Championship Game.
“We say this all the time, they’re going to have to bleed to beat us, and I think that we saw a team that wasn’t ready to be done playing yet,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “They’re not going to go out without a fight and I’m really proud of the way they battled.”
Tea jumped ahead 28-7 at the half thanks to two turnovers from the Bucks offense. A second quarter interception gave Tea a short field where they converted to take a 14-7 lead. After adding another score, Yankton, now down 21-7 drove inside the Tea 10-yard line before a mis-snap caused a fumble that Tea Area jumped on. With 28 seconds left, Cael Lundin found Chase Van Tol for a 50-yard score.
Yankton punted to start the second half, and a 13 play, 86 yard drive from Tea put them ahead 35-7. The Bucks rallied for 21 unanswered points but fell a few yards short of the comeback.
Lundin tallied four first half touchdowns passing and added a rushing score for Tea. Lundin tallied 225 yards passing and 10 yards rushing. Klayton Sattler caught two of the four touchdown passes and finished with four catches for 77 yards, all coming in the first half.
Van Tol rushed for 66 yards and Jaxon Weber 58. Weber also had 61 yards receiving.
Ryken totaled 439 yards of total offense for Yankton. He tallied 126 yards rushing on 20 carries and 313 yards passing on 27-of-44 passing. Ryken had three touchdown passes, one to Jaden Kral, Cody Oswald and Raab. The Bucks also got a rushing score from James Stewart.
Gavin Swanson tallied 37 rushing yards. Tyler Sohler tallied five catches for 92 yards to lead receivers.
For the Bucks, a strong senior class made their third semifinal game in four years of varsity play.
“It sucks to have this happened because this senior group has meant a lot to us and has done a lot for us, so as a coach, you want to get them to the pinnacle of 11AA football,” Muth said. “As a coaching staff, we didn’t get that done for them. I’m going to miss them, but I think that this senior group, you’re going to see their impact for years to come.”
The Tea Area Titans face Pierre in the Class 11AA State Championship game Friday night. The Bucks season comes to a close with a 6-5 record.
