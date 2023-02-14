VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers scored 25 points in the second quarter to help lead them to a 64-42 win over the Wagner Red Raiders in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Both Zoan Robinson and Carter Hansen scored 16 points to lead Vermillion. Carter Skogsberg led the Tanagers in rebounds with 11.
Preston McFayden and Ted Slaba put up 14 points apiece to lead the Red Raiders.
Vermillion, 8-12, travels on Thursday to play Parker. Wagner, 7-10, hosts Burke on Thursday.
WAGNER (7-10) 14 10 11 7 — 42
VERMILLION (8-12) 10 25 17 12 — 64
Dakota Valley 79, Sioux City West 69
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Dakota Valley used their 17-point lead at halftime to get a 79-69 win over Sioux City West.
Randy Rosenquist led the Dakota Valley Panthers with 26 points. Isaac Bruns picked up a double-double in the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Dakota Valley, 17-0 and winners of 44 straight, travels to Madison on Friday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (17-0) 20 27 17 15 — 79
SIOUX CITY WEST 15 15 22 17 — 69
Viborg-Hurley 61, Menno 28
HURLEY — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars used the 31-12 lead at halftime to take them to a 61-28 win over the Menno Wolves in boys’ basketball action.
Nick Hanson scored 17 points in the game to lead the Cougars. Kobee Sherman followed with 14 points.
Cody Fischer had eight rebounds in the game to lead Menno. Isaac Fergen led the team with six points.
Viborg-Hurley, 15-2, hosts Howard on Thursday. Menno, 3-15, will travel on Thursday to face Freeman Academy-Marion.
MENNO (3-15) 9 3 8 8 — 28
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-2) 13 18 19 11 — 61
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 78, Bon Homme 39
PLANKINTON —The Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans took down the Bon Homme Cavaliers 78-39 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Two different players picked up double-doubles for the Titans. Reed Rus scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the game. Jordan Stoltz made 14 points and also had 11 rebounds.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 13-5, travels to Parkston on Thursday. Bon Homme, 6-12, hosts Gregory on Friday.
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Irene-Wakonda 32
EMERY — Bridgewater-Emery used their seven-point lead at halftime to get a 57-32 win over Irene-Wakonda in boys’ basketball.
Sutton Arend led Bridgewater-Emery with 17 points. Ben Weber put up 11 points to follow.
Irene-Wakonda was led by Jens Hansen’s 14 points.
Bridgewater-Emery, 12-6, travels to Howard on Monday. Irene-Wakonda, 8-10, will hosts Canistota on Thursday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-10) 11 9 5 7 — 32
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (12-6) 18 9 14 16 — 57
Winner 62, Platte-Geddes 59
WINNER — The Winner Warriors got 24 points and nine rebounds from Blake Volmer as they defeated the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers 62-59 Tuesday.
Ethan Bartels added 17 points and eight rebounds for Winner. Aiden Barfuss registered seven assists in the game.
Tanner Dyk led Platte-Geddes with 13 points and six rebounds. Joey Foxley added 11 points.
The Warriors improved to 17-1, while the Black Panthers fell to 12-5.
Winner hosts Mobridge-Pollock Friday, while Platte-Geddes hosts Wagner Friday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-5) 9 12 24 14 — 59
WINNER (17-1) 14 18 13 17 — 62
