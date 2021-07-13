TABOR —A two-run eighth inning lifted Tabor to a 10-8 win over Irene Sunday evening in Tabor.
Hunter Hallock went 4-for-5 with two RBI for Tabor. Chris Sutera added two hits and three RBI. Jeff Honner picked up a pair of hits and RBI. Bryce Scieszinski and Cole Uecker pitched in one hit each.
Simon Healy homered and went 3-for-4 with four RBI on the night for Irene. Marcus Van Driel added two hits. Adam Gale and Jaden Bloemendaal added a base hit each.
Scieszinski picked up the win for Tabor, pitching three innings of relief, striking out eight batters. Zach Cuka started and pitched six innigns for Tabor. Van Driel started for Irene, pitching four innings. Bloemendaal pitched four innings of relief, taking the loss and striking out eight.
Yankton Lakers 12, Menno 4
YANKTON — Mitch Gullickson went 3-for-5 with five RBI to lead Yankton to a 12-4 win over Menno Sunday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Rex Ryken and Owen Feser tallied three hits and two runs scored each for the Lakers. Collin Zahrbock, Miles Carda, Jacob Just and Nick Bartles picked up two hits each. Carda, Bartles and Garrett Peikert drove in two runs each. Peikert tallied a double.
Dylan Lehr, Tyler Miller and Nate Kucera tallied two hits each for Menno. Macon Oplinger, Adam Walter and Sawyer Schultz added one hit each.
Peikert picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven over seven innings for the Lakers. Zach Shastay pitched two innings in relief. Doug Hall took the loss for Menno, pitching seven innings. Nate Kucera pitched one inning of relief.
Crofton 5, Freeman 3
CROFTON, Neb. — Two eighth inning runs led Crofton to a 5-3 win over Freeman Sunday night in Crofton, Nebraska.
James Kaiser tallied a double and a single to lead Crofton. Corey Roach and Colton Schieffer added base hits.
Bailey Sage hit a two-run home run for Freeman. Kyle Braun and Jake Weier added a pair of hits each. Alex Fiegen tallied one hit.
Tyler Priest struck out eight over four innings of relief to take the win. Ben Hegge struck out five over five innings in the start for Crofton. Nate Brohm pitched one innings and took the loss for Freeman. Trey Christensen pitched seven innings, striking out five.
Platte 7, Mount Vernon 6
PLATTE — A five-run second inning put Platte ahead and the Killer Tomatoes brought home the 7-6 win over Mount Vernon Sunday night in Platte.
Hayden Kuiper picked up three hits for Platte. Jarod Severson, Ryan Allen and Michael Buitenbos added two hits and Buitenbos drove in two runners. Ricahrd Sternberg, Hunter Hewitt and Derek Soukup picked up one hit each.
Bradley Dean tallied two hits and two RBI for Mount Vernon. Brady Albrecht and Spencer Neugebauer pitched in two hits each. Chase Hetland, Briggs Havlik, Koby Larson and Deric Denning added one hit each.
Grant Lang picked up the win for the Killer Tomatoes, striking out six over 2 2/3 innings. Buitenbos pitched 6 1/3 innings in the start for Platte. Denning pitched the complete game for Mount Vernon, striking out eight in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.