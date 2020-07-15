EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment in our ‘Welcome To The League’ series, which profiles young players across the South Central League and their adjustments to amateur baseball
Although they were certainly busy with their own baseball season last summer, Sam Mooney and his teammates kept an eye on the area amateur baseball scene.
They were curious.
What if they — members of Yankton’s Post 12 American Legion squad — were playing at that level? How would they fare?
“When we were in legion, we’d always pay attention to the amateurs and wonder how we’d do against them,” Mooney said.
Little did those Post 12 players realize, they’d soon get their chance.
The nucleus of last year’s legion team (2019 graduates of Yankton High School) joined Yankton’s new amateur baseball team, the Lakers, this summer. With a few current college players in the mix, the Lakers took the field the season anxious to see how they would fare in the South Central League (SCL).
“We didn’t know what to expect, I guess,” Rex Ryken said.
“We’ve done pretty well, I’d say. We’ve exceeded our own expectations.”
After a loss in Crofton, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, the Lakers finished 9-9 in their debut season in the SCL. They will now await their postseason pairings in a Class A postseason format.
While most amateur teams have younger players sprinkled into the lineup, the Lakers have fielded a team with guys who had never played amateur baseball before.
In fact, the only members of the Lakers roster that have previous amateur experience is player/manager Mark Ryken and Drew Lawrence, who also coached many of the current players during their legion days.
How have the Lakers handled things this season?
“I think very well,” said Mark, himself a former amateur player (he has occasionally seen action this season).
“They were hoping to be around .500, and they’re right there. I thought with these legion guys that we’d be very competitive in the league.”
As probably to be expected with a new, young team, the Lakers’ SCL schedule was filled with ups and downs. They won both games against Menno (a perennial state tournament team) but also lost a game to last-place Scotland (its only victory of the season).
If anything surprised Mark during the league season, it was the pitching, he said.
“The pitching from the top-level teams is very good,” Mark added.
To that point, however, the Lakers boasted one of the league’s top pitchers in Kieren Luellman. He went 6-1 with a 2.33 earned run average in league action — his only loss was to Crofton on Tuesday, in which he gave up one earned run over eight innings.
Offensively, many of the faces in the regular lineup have been those former legion teammates: Owen Feser (.288, 11 RBI), Miles Carda (.351, 9 RBI), Rex Ryken (.429, 1 HR, 10 RB, 23 runs), Mooney (.288, 9 RBI), Collin Zahrbock (.275, 1 HR, 9 RBI) and Luellman (.154, 7 RBI).
The addition of Lawrence, himself a former amateur player, has made a significant impact on the younger players, according to Mark Ryken.
“I was hoping to get a couple more older guys, but we’re hoping to reload for next year,” Mark said.
The Lakers also added a pair of former Harrisburg legion players, in Jett Olszewski (.235, 3 RBI) and Jacob Just (.250, 5 RBI), and also benefited from the addition of Mount Marty University player Cobe Porter (.222, 2 RBI; 2-1, 5.04 ERA).
Billy Hancock, another Mount Marty player, saw action in five games for the Lakers before leaving for a collegiate league in Georgia. In those five games, he batted .500 with two home runs and 12 RBI.
Porter (2-1, 5.04 ERA), Jordan Kathol (0-1, 3.00 ERA), Peyton Mueller (0-1, 4.50 ERA) and Tyler Kozeal (1-2, 4.15 ERA) have also started games for the Lakers.
— — —
One area that the Lakers players said they didn’t quite realize about amateur baseball was the fan support.
Both home and away.
“I like that fans really get into it,” Feser said. “You’ll have fans trash talking to us, in a good way. It’s fun to have that.”
When the Lakers would travel to road games in the SCL, they would routinely play in front of large crowds of people — mostly in situations where fans would park their vehicles along the foul lines or behind the outfield fence.
“We showed up in Menno and there was a cow pen next to the field, and the field was really nice,” Feser said. “There were a ton of fans all over, and they were into the game.”
There were also times where the Lakers would be playing against guys who used to coach them — Feser specifically mentioned Adam Walter, who plays for Menno.
Their season is not over, but the Lakers said it’s been a fun ride in their debut season as an amateur team.
“Winning makes a big difference, too,” Feser said, with a smile.
