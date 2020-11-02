For the eighth straight week, O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern were unanimous picks in their respective classes of the South Dakota Media volleyball poll.
O’Gorman (19-0) enters the final week of the Class AA regular season as the state’s lone unbeaten team. The Knights end the regular season at Yankton on Thursday.
Sioux Falls Christian (23-1) and Northwestern (23-1) each enter their respective region tournaments with a loss to O’Gorman as the lone blemish on their records. Sioux Falls Christian begins play in the Region 3A Tournament on Thursday after a first-round bye. Northwestern will begin play in the Region 1B Tournament Tuesday, also after a first-round bye.
The only changes in the top five came in Class A, where Madison (14-4) and Dakota Valley (13-5) traded spots after Madison’s victory over the then second-ranked Panthers. Madison is second this week, followed by Dakota Valley.
This is the final poll of the 2020 season.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2020 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 19-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 13-4 48 2
3. Huron 13-4 35 3
4. Watertown 18-3 25 4
5. Brandon Valley 15-6 12 5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 23-1 60 1
2. Madison 14-4 43 3
3. Dakota Valley 13-5 35 2
4. Hill City 24-2 23 4
5. Winner 20-4 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (26-4) 3, Parker (16-7) 2
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (12) 23-1 60 1
2. Warner 19-1 47 2
3. Chester Area 18-2 37 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 18-2 21 4
T5. Colman-Egan 21-3 6 T5
T5. Faulkton Area 15-5 6 T5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare (15-4) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (19-4) 1
