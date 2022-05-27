GULF SHORES, Ala. — Mount Marty earned a runner-up finish in the men’s 1600 relay at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The foursome of Paul Paul, Taven McKee, Jesse Van Hemert and Nathan Simons finished in 3:11.37 to earn the runner-up finish. St. Mary (Kansas) won in 3:10.82.
Marcus Jnofinn became the first Lancer ever to earn All-American status in the 100-meter dash, placing fifth in 10.43 seconds.
Early in the day, MMU’s Brian Santiago placed 23rd in the half-marathon, finishing in 1:14:37.
As a team, Mount Marty finished in a tie for 22nd with 16 points.
