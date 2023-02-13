AVON — Courtney Sees scored her 1,000th career points, finishing with 23 points and four assists as Avon downed Gayville-Volin 59-44 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
McKenna Kocmich had 17 points for Avon. Lila Vanderlei scored 12 points. Rilyn Thury added 10 rebounds in the victory.
Maia Achen led Gayville-Volin with 20 points and six rebounds. Jolie Westrum had three assists.
Avon, 10-10, begins Region 5B Tournament play next week. Gayville-Volin, 5-13, travels to Scotland on Thursday.
Parkston 70, Bon Homme 40
PARKSTON — Parkston scored 25 first-quarter points and didn’t look back, pulling to a 70-40 victory over Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Abby Hohn scored 18 points for Parkston. Keeara Oakley had 11 points. Mya Thuringer finished with 10 points and three steals. Gracie Oakley added nine points and seven rebounds in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Jaden Kortan scored 11 points. Erin Heusinkveld had nine points and nine rebounds. Kenadee Kozak added eight points.
Parkston, 14-5, finishes the regular season at home against Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. Bon Homme, 9-9, travels to Mount Vernon-Plankinton today (Tuesday).
BON HOMME (9-9) 15 10 4 11 — 40
PARKSTON (14-5) 25 18 22 5 — 70
ETHAN — Ethan cooled off Andes Central-Dakota Christian, building a 31-16 halftime lead on the way to a 50-35 victory over the Thunder in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Ava Lingemann scored 19 points to lead Ethan. Marissa Storm scored 11 points and Leah Klock added 10 points for the Rustlers.
For AC-DC, Josie Brouwer had 11 points and three steals. Allison Muckey had nine points and four assists. Halle Olson had eight rebounds and Isabella Brouwer added three assists in the victory.
Ethan, 15-2, hosts Freeman today (Tuesday). AC-DC, 15-3 after having its four-game win streak snapped, will look to get back on track today, traveling to Gregory.
Ethan won the JV game 25-17.
ANDES CENT.-DC (15-3) 10 6 7 12 — 35
ETHAN (15-2) 12 19 11 8 — 50
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson built a 36-22 halftime lead on the way to a 76-47 victory over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Eliza Oltmanns scored 17 points, and Alyssa Moschell had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Hanson (14-5). Annalyse Weber posted 12 points and five steals. Taziah Hawkins had 11 points and Karlie Goergen added six assists in the victoyr.
Ella Merriman led Beresford with 18 points. Savanna Beesen added nine points.
Hanson finishes the regular season at home against Chamberlain on Thursday. Beresford hosts Lennox today (Tuesday).
BERESFORD (8-10) 11 11 8 17 — 47
HANSON (14-5) 18 18 17 23 — 76
