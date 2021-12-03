The Yankton Gazelles basketball team opened its season inside the Summit Activities Center in Yankton Friday night against the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots, falling to Lincoln 42-32.
The Patriots outscored Yankton 12-6 after being tied at the halftime break, holding onto the lead for the remainder of the game.
“We played 15 games last year and got an opportunity to grow and get some expereince, but we played 15 games without Ellie (Karolvitz),” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “I think part of what we saw tonight, especially in the second half, was we still have to figure out how those kids roles have changed with her being back out on the floor.”
Late points in both the first and second quarter for the Gazelles kept the game even. A Jordynn Salvatori reverse tied the game at eight after one quarter, and a pair of free throws for Macy Drotzmann tied the game at 16 going into the half.
In the second half, Mariah Siem and Adyson Sand took over for the Patriots, boosting them to a six-point lead after three quarters. The lead grew to 10 before Drotzmann scored the first Yankton points of the fourth quarter to cut the lead back to single digits.
The Patriots responded by adding four more points to hold their largest lead of the game at 12 points. Back-to-back buckets form Karolevitz and Claire Tereshinski cut the lead to eight and a free throw from Karolevitz cut the lead to seven. Ultimately, the Gazelles couldn’t get closer than that, dropping the home opener.
“I think we had exactly what you would have expected out of our kids for the first game of the year,” Krier said. “We had some sticky hands, ball didn’t get moving as much as we wanted it to on the offensive end.”
Karolevitz, in her first game back from an ACL injury last season, tallied 16 points to lead the Gazelles. Tereshinski added seven points off the bench.
“She (Tereshinski) has had a good start to the year for us,” Krier said. “We’re really excited about the things she can do on both ends of the floor. We talked about our kids who’ve gotten better, she had shown in practice right now that she’s a kid who can do some things for us.”
Salvatori and Drotzmann tallied four points each battling inside for the Gazelles.
“I though Macy Drotzmann had a good game for us in the post,” Krier said. “I thought Jordynn Salvatori got some good looks for us in the post and we were able to make some adjustments to take advantage of some of those things that we weren’t able to do last year.”
Sand tallied 15 points and Siem 11 for the Patriots.
The Gazelles now look forward to Huron on Dec. 7 in Huron.
“It’s the short-term memory,” Krier said. “We have to have our kids make adjustments and learn some things from what we just did, but the games are going to come so fast that you can’t linger on any one opportunity.”
In sub-varsity action, The JV Gazelles defeated Lincoln 42-38 behidn Drotzmann’s 12 points and five rebounds. Emma Herrboldt and Tereshinski added eight points each and Kamella Kopp six rebounds.
In the ‘C’ Game, Lincoln won 40-21. Kenzie Giziewski tallied six points and six rebounds. In the ‘D’ Game, Lincoln won 45-26. Adilyn Schelhaas led the Gazelles with nine points and six rebounds.
LINCOLN (1-0)
Adyson Sand 6 2-2 15, Alaina Sorensen 2 3-4 7, Madison Evens 0 0-0 0, Addie Fawcett 0 2-4 2, Charity Lemier 0 0-0 0, Kaia Jensen 0 1-2 1, Mariah Siem 4 3-5 11, Alicen Honner 2 2-4 6, Aubreigh McCall 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14 13-21 42.
YANKTON (0-1)
Jillian Eidsness 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Salvatori 2 0-3 4, Ellie Karolevitz 6 2-7 16, Kate Beeman 0 1-2 1, Molly Savey 0 0-0 0, Claire Tereshinski 3 0-0 7, Bailey LaCroix 0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 1 2-2 4, Elle Feser 0 0-1 0. TOTALS: 12 5-15 32.
LINCOLN 8 8 12 14 –42
YANKTON 8 8 6 10 –32
Three-Pointers: Y 3 (Karolevitz 2, Tereshinski 1) L 1 (Sand)
