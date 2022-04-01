SCOTLAND — Menno-Scotland got a 10-strikeout effort from Kory Keppen in an 12-4 victory over Centerville in club high school baseball action on Friday in Scotland.
Ajay Herrboldt, Brayden Sattler and Parker Hochstein each had two hits for Menno-Scotland. Treyton Sayler doubled. Austin Pillsbury, Turner Nicholson, Tyrus Bietz and Kadeyn Ulmer each had a hit in the victory.
Alec Austin, Logan Bobzin and Aiden Bobzin each doubled for Centerville.
Keppen pitched six innings, allowing one earned run, for the win. Aiden Bobzin took the loss, striking out eight in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.