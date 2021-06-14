MITCHELL — A number of area teams competed in the Lowell Rang youth softball tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Mitchell.
Yankton will play host to its annual YGSA Invitational, beginning on Friday.
Impact Softball 9, Fury Black 8
A run in the top of the sixth for Impact was the difference in a 9-8 win over Fury Black Sunday morning.
Megan King and Kendal Kostenbauer recorded three hits each for Impact. Joellen Cano drove in three runs for Impact.
Olivia Binde recorded three hits and two RBI for Fury Black. Taeli Barta added two hits and a RBI.
Paige Miller and Tya Brandhagen pitched for Impact, with Brandhagen picking up the win. Chandler Cleveland pitched six innings for Fury Black in the loss.
Fury Lancers 14, Brandon Valley Blast 8
Offense wasn’t lacking for the Fury Lancers Sunday, as they defeat the Brandon Valley Blast 14-8 Sunday morning.
Jordyn Kudera, Claire Taggart, Brenna Elwood and Izzy Gurney recorded two hits each for the Fury Lancers. Gurney and Jazlin Romero drove in two runs each.
Romero pitched for the Fury Lancers in the win.
BV Outlaws 8, Fury Lancers 2
The Outlaws tallied four runs in the second inning to run past the Fury Lancers 8-2 Sunday afternoon.
Jordyn Kudera, Jazlin Romero and Tyan Beste recorded hits for the Fury Lancers. Romero drove in a run.
Claire Taggart pitched four innings in the loss for the Fury Lancers.
R.C. Elite 8, Parkston 7
A late rally for Parkston falls short as Rapid City Elite holds on to an 8-7 win over Parkston Sunday morning.
Keera Taylor recorded two hits and one RBI for Rapid City Elite. Jasmine Hancock added one hit and two RBI.
Baylee Schoenfelder recorded two hits and two runs scored for Parkston. Erica Thompson added a hit and two RBI. Jo Boettcher, Kiauna Hargens and Emilea Cimpl added one hit and one RBI each.
Keziah Hancock and Isabella Ordonez pitched for Rapid City. Hargens pitched three innings for Parkston, followed by an inning from Regan Klooz.
Saturday
Fury Black 3, Rapid City Punishers 3
The Yankton Fury Black tied with the Rapid City Punishers in their first game Saturday.
The Fury Black recorded four hits as a team. Payton Moser recorded one hit and drove one run in. Camryn Koletzky, Olivia Binde and Emma Herrboldt recorded the other three hits.
Chandler Cleveland struck out ten batters in six innings of work, allowing three runs (one earned).
Fury Black 12, Optimal Impact 0
Yankton Fury Black scored multiple runs in each inning to defeat Optimal Impact 12-0 Saturday.
Chloe Vander Tuig went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Fury Black. Payton Moser, Olivia Binde and Chandler Cleveland added two hits apiece. Bailey Baylor recorded one hit and two RBI.
Binde pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Fury Black 7, S.F. Sparks 0
Chandler Cleveland had a strong day at the plate and in the circle in a 7-0 shutout win over Sioux Falls Sparks Saturday.
Cleveland went 3-for-4 with three RBI at the plate for Fury Black. Cleveland also pitched the complete game shutout on the mound, allowing three hits and no runs.
Taeli Barta and Chloe Vander Tuig added one hit and one RBI for Fury Black.
Kourtney Dekker, Lauren Johnson and Emma Barwick picked up hits for Sioux Falls Sparks. Emma Benz pitched six innings and struck out 11 in the loss.
Fury Lancers 10, BV Blast 1
The Fury Lancers scored in every inning to run away with a 10-1 win over the Brandon Valley Blast Saturday.
Tyan Beste recorded two hits, two runs scored and two RBI for the Fury Lancers. Jazlin Romero, Izzy Gurney and Olivia Rye recorded hits.
Claire Taggart pitched three innings, striking out five. Romero pitched two thirds of an inning.
Abra 5, Fury Lancers 4
Two runs in the final frame gave Abra a 5-4 win over the Fury Lancers Saturday afternoon.
Claire Taggart, Brenna Elwood and Tyan Beste recorded one hit each for the Fury Lancers. Beste also drove in one run and Taggart scored twice.
Taggart pitched all six innings, striking out 13 batters and allowing five runs, four earned.
Parkston 5, R.C. Elite 4
MITCHELL — A walk-off two run single by Sadie Lindeman boosted Parkston to a 5-4 victory over Rapid City Saturday evening in Mitchell.
Lindeman went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Parkston. Baylee Schoenfelder and Kiauna Hargens recorded a hit and RBI each for Parkston.
CJ Harmon recorded two hits for Rapid City Elite. Amya Dotson and Avery Harmon each added a hit and RBI.
Kiauna Hargens pitched six innings, striking out seven for Parkston. Keera Taylor pitched five and a third for Rapid City Elite.
Fusion Heat 13, Parkston 2
MITCHELL — The Fusion Heat scored 10 runs in the third inning to run past Parkston 13-2 Saturday afternoon in Mitchell.
Addison Binde, Ellie Schwartz, Lexi Madson, Sydney Lynch and Maddie Luvaas recorded two hits each for the Fusion Heat. Hallie Lichty drove in three runs and Luvaas two.
Erica Thompson and Jo Boettcher recorded the lone two hits and two RBI for Parkston.
Madson pitched four innings for Fusion Heat in the win. Reagan Klooz and Kiauna Hargens pitched two innings each for Parkston.
