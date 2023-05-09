Aleesia Sainz Named SL Player Of Year
South Dakota third baseman Aleesia Sainz throws the ball to first during the Coyotes' Summit League softball game against St. Thomas earlier this season. Sainz was named the Summit League Player of the Year, announced Tuesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior third baseman Aleesia Sainz was named Summit League Softball Player of the Year Tuesday following a vote by the league’s head coaches. Sainz is the first Coyote to earn Summit Player of the Year honors and the third Coyote since 2009 to be named league MVP. She is now a two-time, first-team all-Summit League honoree.

Sainz (Casa Grande, Ariz.) led the Summit with a .420 average and a 1.236 OPS during Summit play. She reached base in 18 of 20 conference games, hit two home runs and was second in the league with 21 RBIs. Defensively, Sainz has more assists than any player in the league this season and was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

